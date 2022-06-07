Hiring house cleaners just got easy. With the tap of a button, you can now order cleaning service directly from your phone. Get instant quotes and real-time status updates.
FORT WORTH, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CoBuilders LLC, a Texas-based tech company, has launched an app for ordering house cleaning services directly from your mobile device. The CoBuilders app is available in the United States. Customers can download the app from Google Play Store and Apple Store. Homeowners, renters, and businesses can use the app for a start-to-finish house cleaning experience. The CoBuilders is also offering a 10% discount on first-time orders.
Company founder and CEO Bukola Michael Nelson noted that many homeowners and renters have long wished they could order cleaning services directly from their phones with the touch of a button. The CoBuilders provides that convenience. "The idea for this cleaning app came from my frustration with the old complicated way of finding cleaning services through search engines," Nelson explained. Many consumers have the same frustration with house cleaning. The CoBuilders app is easy to use. Once installed you can order cleaning services right away.
The CoBuilders removes the confusion of trying to get a cleaner for their desired type of cleaning service. Inside the app, customers can choose from four levels of cleaning selection: Standard, Deep, Move-Out, and After-Event. There is no minimum order, and you will see your cost before making a payment. After making a payment, the system automatically assigns a cleaner to a customer's order.
The CoBuilders app lets customers track their cleaning service orders in real-time. Customers will get notifications when the cleaner arrives at their location. You can relax or continue working in your home office while cleaners give your home a brilliant touch of sparkling clean. You will get notifications when cleaning is in progress and when the cleaning is complete.
The CoBuilders will issue refunds when customers are not satisfied with their service. Another key feature of The CoBuilders app is safety. All cleaners on the app have passed a background check run by a reputable third-party company that runs background checks for multinational companies globally.
Media Contact
Bukola Michael Nelson, The CoBuilders LLC, 1 9033735330, michael.nelson@thecobuilders.com
SOURCE The CoBuilders LLC