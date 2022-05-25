CallingCards.com is KeepCalling's third transaction in the past 5 years. The first addition was TopUp.com in 2017, a service offering international mobile recharges to more than 140 countries worldwide. And the second one was Pingo.com in 2021, specialized in providing long distance calling services.
ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KeepCalling welcomes to its platform customers of CallingCards.com, an online distributor of prepaid calling cards. This transaction represents an important step in KeepCalling's strategic expansion plan.
CallingCards.com is KeepCalling's third transaction in the past 5 years. The first addition was TopUp.com in 2017, a service offering international mobile recharges to more than 140 countries worldwide. And the second one was Pingo.com in 2021, specialized in providing long distance calling services.
New website joins an already extended family
At this time, KeepCalling directly serves more than 400,000 consumers monthly across all products. With the new move, CallingCards.com is welcomed to the KeepCalling family that counts a large number of ethnic websites that provide prepaid solutions for international and domestic US long distance communication. KeepCalling has been serving immigrant communities all around the world for 20 years, its mission being to bring people closer together and help them stay in touch with their families and friends back home.
What changes for existing CallingCards.com customers?
While the name of the website stays the same, the customers can now enjoy a fresh modern look. Together with the brand new look come brand new products and features, such as a wide range of access numbers. Plus, there's no contract or hidden fees and they can cancel the service anytime, with no extra fees. CallingCards.com users also get 24/7 human customer service, should they need any help.
Change is good, especially when introducing new products
CallingCards.com users can purchase Voice Credit and choose one of the three rate plans, designed to meet different needs and calling behaviors:
- Clear Choice - ideal for occasional calls, with no weekly fee. The customers only pay for the calls they make and the plan is valid for 180 days.
- Simple Calls - offering access to some of the lowest rates for international calls, for $0.99/week.
- Top Value - the best option for everyday callers, as the plan comes with the lowest rates on the market, for a $0.99 weekly fee.
No matter the rate plan chosen, customers can switch plans easily, in their online accounts.
In addition to the rate plans, the new CallingCards.com launched the World Unlimited plan, a monthly subscription that includes unlimited international calls to landlines and mobiles in more than 50 countries. This is the best option for expats worldwide to keep in touch with friends and family abroad and the best solution to save money on international calls.
Another service designed to enable expats to support their loved ones back home is now available on CallingCards.com: Mobile Recharge. With this service, customers can recharge phones anywhere in the world. The process is fast and secure and the credit reaches its destination instantly. With over 430 operators from more than 140 countries, CallingCards.com can satisfy almost every need in terms of international mobile top-ups.
What's next?
This strategic move will lead to exceptional new opportunities for CallingCards.com customers as KeepCaling.com is offering them a simplified product selection and a wider list of countries, at considerably better rates. As for KeepCalling, this acquisition falls in line with the company's expansion policy in the past few years.
About KeepCalling
KeepCalling is a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.
Media Contact
Ecaterina Ilis Lia, KeepCalling, +1678 528 0398 x 3040, ecaterina.lia@keepcalling.com
SOURCE KeepCalling