LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compete, the newest social media app featuring real cash short video challenges and competitions, today announced the #FreeBritneyChallenge in support of Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement.

The Compete App stands firmly behind Britney Spears in her fight to end her conservatorship. The Create App's #FreeBritneyChallenge aims to support the movement by driving continued attention and awareness while calling for everyone to sign the petition to #FreeBritney.

In collaboration with Sarah Khan, Britney Spears super fan and #FreeBritney activist, the Compete App is calling on all fans to show their support by posting a creative video showing your love for Britney! Post your video today through July 20th 2021 to be instantly entered to easily win real cash prizes for creating and watching the most epic and clever videos.

Detailed video instructions and rules available here.

Contestant Awards include the below:

●    Rising Star: $1,000

●    Popular Vote: $250

●    Popular Vote $150

●    Most Creative: $100

Judge Awards:

●    Best Judge: $250

Join the Compete App in supporting the #FreeBritney movement and don't forget to sign the petition today!

ABOUT COMPETE APP:

Compete App is here! We are the newest, safest, and fastest growing Social Media movement that incentivizes our followers with outcome-based challenges - people win money by posting and just by watching, it's as easy as that. Made for fans, curated for brands. Compete was founded on the belief that everyone should have an equally safe and uplifting opportunity to show their talents and try new things, and there are challenges for everyone! Whether you're into action, gaming, beauty, animals, dance, social change, science, sport, and more, we've got you covered. You're in a safe, engaging, online space. Come check out the app, currently on IOs and Google Play! For more information visit http://www.competeapp.net

