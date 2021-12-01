CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Compliance Group, a nationwide provider of outsourced Quality Control, Compliance Services, and Servicing QC, announced today that they have selected ACES' flagship platform ACES Quality Management & Control® software to support the delivery of its compliance and quality control (QC) services for mortgage origination and servicing platforms.
"The Compliance Group has experienced tremendous growth over the last three years, and as we enter into this next phase of our company's evolution, we partnered with a technology firm that could not only support our current service offerings but also grow alongside us as we expand into other areas," said Annemaria Allen, CEO of The Compliance Group. "ACES has a proven track record of innovation and success in the mortgage industry, and more importantly, their experience is unmatched. We are excited to select ACES' technology as our provider, adding further infrastructure to our foundation that serves the needs of our customers and further growth."
"The rapid pace of change in mortgage regulatory requirements can be difficult for even the most well-staffed compliance or QC department to manage internally, making experienced third-party providers like The Compliance Group even more critical to lenders' ability to maintain quality and mitigate risk," said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. "We welcome the opportunity to work with The Compliance Group to help ensure its clients succeed in today's challenging regulatory environment."
In an industry with constant regulatory evolution, The Compliance Group has over 20 years of experience providing clients with the peace of mind that their business is well-protected. TCG's mission is to further the growth of our lending and servicing partners by supporting their efforts to manage compliance and quality risks effectively.
ACES Quality Management & Control software enables mortgage QC providers to adequately manage the volume peaks and valleys that come with third-party reviews to ensure quality and compliance throughout their operations while providing the flexibility to scale as volumes change. With ACES Flexible Audit Technology®, QC providers can configure the system to meet their specific needs to improve productivity and quality while controlling costs and risk.
About The Compliance Group
Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, The Compliance Group was founded in 2001 to serve financial institutions by managing the complexities of mortgage compliance and credit risk. Their vision is to be widely recognized as the premier provider of innovative risk and compliance solutions to the financial services industry. TCG is the single place of business for dealing with enterprise risk management needs and currently provide Mortgage Quality Control, Compliance, and Servicing Quality Control services.
About ACES Quality Management®
ACES Quality Management®, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:
3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;
7 of the top 10 loan servicers;
11 of the top 30 banks; and
1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.
Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit http://www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.
