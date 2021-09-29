NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum is pleased to announce that Biofourmis is the winner of DPHARM Idol Disrupt at the 11th annual DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Research 2021 event.
Biofourmis, represented by COO Jaydev Thakkar, offers solutions in virtual care and digital therapeutics that enable clinicians to deliver personalized predictive care, backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning, to patients outside of a traditional hospital, clinic, or clinical research environment.
The DPHARM Idol judges were struck by the importance of more growth and leaders in the field to bring these digital measurements forward, and the responses Mr Thakkar provided to the judges questions regarding access and equity to bridge the digital divide.
Biofourmis had five minutes to present their innovation and demonstrate how virtual care and digital biomarkers can disrupt clinical trials to DPHARM Idol Disrupt's esteemed panel of judges, followed by a rigorous Q&A.
The judges included:
- Deirdre BeVard, R&D Strategic Operations, CSL Behring
- Esther Dyson, Executive Founder, Way to Wellville
- Cindy Geoghegan, Patient Advocate
- Jen Horonjeff, PhD, Founder and CEO, Savvy Cooperative
- Adama Ibrahim, eMBA, Director, Digital Solutions, Global Drug Development, Novartis
- Sarah Krüg, Executive Director, Cancer101, CEO, Health Collaboratory
- Doug Schantz, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Mark Travers, PhD, MBA, Vice President, Head of GCTO Regions, Monitoring Excellence, Global Operations and eTMF, Merck
- Hassan Kadhim, Global Head of Clinical Trial Business Capabilities, Clinical Innovation, Industry Collaborations at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Biofourmis had strong competition from the other DPHARM Idol Disrupt presenters:
- Lifelink Systems – Justin Mardjuki, VP, Product Marketing
- Curebase – Tom Lemberg, Founder & CEO
- Pro-ficiency – David Hadden, President & Founder; Michael Raymer, Co-Founder
- Unlearn.ai – Charles Fisher, Founder & CEO
- Greenphire – Catherine Click, Director, Investigator Grants Payments
The annual DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Research conference, organized by the Conference Forum, reports on industry and out-of-industry innovation and how to change the paradigm of clinical trials to reduce the burden to patients and investigators, streamline processes and ultimately get therapeutics to patients faster. Now in its 11th year, DPHARM connects pharma, biotech, clinical research partners and patient advocacy to inspire and encourage the most innovative technologies and ideas in clinical trials and drug development.
For more information, please contact service@tcfllc.org or visit theconferenceforum.org.
About DPHARM:
DPHARM is the first event in the United States to question how we can disrupt the way clinical research gets done to reduce the burden to patients and physicians. DPHARM presented the first example of a decentralized clinical trial from Pfizer in 2011 and reports annually on the progress of flexible/decentralized trials with patient feedback. DPHARM is going into its 11th year in 2021. The concept of DPHARM was founded by Pfizer and Janssen who continue to play a key role on the steering committee to deliver a highly relevant and engaging program. DPHARM is the conference where a wide range of pharma companies report on innovation to advance clinical trials.
About The Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that brings key people together to share and exchange ideas and information on how to get therapeutics to patients faster. We continue to examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common, patient-centered goals. Each of our key research areas – Clinical Trial Innovation, Patients as Partners, R&D Leadership, Immuno-Oncology, Drug Delivery and Clinical Research as a Care Option – has a dedicated conference, quarterly newsletter and podcasts.
Media Contact
Allyson Adams, Conference Forum, 6462906797, allyson@tcfllc.org
SOURCE Conference Forum