DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Continued Evolution of the Data, Analytics and Insights Industry 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Continued Evolution of the Data, Analytics and Insights Industry report offers a unique look into the past and future of the profession, quantifies the size of the industry and its subsegments and offers a projected growth path for the next 3 years.
It is the most comprehensive tool to aid decision making and forge the strategy of companies, shareholders and investors for the foreseeable future. The data presented herein is further enhanced with interviews to senior professionals from the main companies from each segment to bring valuable nuance to the ever-changing picture of the industry.
Defining and sizing the insights industry has become a moving target as the impact of current evolutionary trends permanently alters its players and scope. This unique report tracks the fundamental shifts that are occurring as data more broadly infiltrates organizations and tech-driven tools and solutions expand their contributions to overall industry performance.
This report identifies three main impacts that will help define the insights revolution.
- Established companies' abilities to pivot their businesses to leverage technology and meet customers' altered expectations.
- The continued proliferation, adoption and expansion of DIY tools.
- The influx of outside capital into the industry.
- Together these forces will impact the way the insights industry is defined and operated.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Global overview
- Evolving to a revolution
- Defining evolution
- Accelerating a revolution
Chapter 2. Established Market Research
- Global turnover and 3-year forecast
- Top-10 companies, turnover and growth
- Regional turnover
