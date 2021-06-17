TEMPE, Ariz., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MicroAge, The Digital Transformation Experts®, today announced its new Azure Consulting Services to help IT leaders and their teams empower a smarter approach to the public cloud with offerings for Microsoft direct users, users migrating from another CSP (cloud service provider), and new users to the platform altogether.
Leading in a disruptive digital age mandates a cloud-first strategy. Gartner predicts global public cloud spend to accelerate by 18% in 2021, with 70% of organizations increasing cloud spending to support a connected workforce. With 50% revenue growth in Q1 over the previous quarter, Microsoft Azure is leading the charge quicker than analysts predicted and more rapidly than its Amazon competitor, AWS, finishing Q1 with a 32% boost.
"Now is the time to build a deliberate Azure strategy for the future," said Rick Trujillo, cloud business director at MicroAge. "Taking a structured approach to making the right cloud decisions means avoiding having to restructure things in the future because best practices were not followed."
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently explained how the paradigm shift to a remote workforce is driving demand.
"Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren't slowing down. They're accelerating, and it's just beginning. We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform."
While IT hiring for most organizations remains stagnant even after some departments had to downsize during the pandemic, businesses looking to increase resilience are relying more on the cloud. Most organizations lack the internal expertise on Azure Public Cloud and its latest best practices. According to Trujillo, this is problematic because now is the time to build a deliberate Azure strategy for the future. "Many of the CTOs and IT leaders we speak with simply do not have the in-house resources to allocate the time or guarantee the accuracy they need."
"The Azure Consulting Services plans are designed for thoroughness, a very structured approach to making the right cloud decisions upfront while educating the IT pros to make their work easier," Trujillo says of the latest offerings.
Based on the trends the national salesforce at MicroAge is seeing, IT leaders are looking outside for help with public cloud answers and expertise to avoid overspending while maximizing their existing IT investment.
"Many of our clients are coming from other cloud service providers (CSPs) where they aren't getting the attention and support they need," said Mike Tazbier, account executive at MicroAge. "Others have realized they don't have the resources or know-how to go it alone. With our new Azure Consulting Services, CTOs and IT leaders will have a deep bench of Azure engineers and advanced 24/7support, giving them a powerful competitive advantage."
Since its acquisition last year of Semaphore Co, an Atlanta-based cloud-services organization, MicroAge is rapidly expanding its cloud services offerings to align with current trends and rising demand levels. According to Trujillo, this latest offering is just the tip of the iceberg.
"We are continuing to meet our clients where their needs are, and that is without question on the cloud."
Visit microage.com/goazure to learn more about MicroAge's Azure Consulting Services and Managed End-to-End Services.
About MicroAge
MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services, backed by vendor-certified engineers, and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive, digital environment. MicroAge is recognized annually by the Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit http://www.microage.com.
