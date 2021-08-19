SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCCERA required a fully hosted, new integrated pension administration software, including imaging (and image conversion) and workflow, documentation, testing, implementation, integration, training, warranty, and post-implementation support.
The incumbent pension administration software installed in 2008 for CCCERA is browser-based and can provide core pension functionality; however, certain processes still require manual processing.
The vision for the new system is to improve business processes, automate and integrate manual and work-around tasks within the new system, streamline processing with the use of imaging and workflow technology, and evolve and upgrade to support CCCERA well into the future.
Neospin has the capabilities to serve CCCERA staff and empower its members (with online tools) and other stakeholders with the ability for CCCERA to add new functionality progressively and continuously keep the solution current as technology evolves and the needs of CCCERA change.
Neospin resides atop Sagitec's market-leading platform that separates the business and the technology layers so the application can evolve without obsolescence. With our platform and Neospin, the upgrades and updates become easy and fast, reducing the total cost of ownership.
"We are confident of being able to support CCCERA and all their requirements. The flexibility of the platform and the skills of our analysts allow us to adapt to the business requirements of any fund quickly," said Jeff Bryce, director at Sagitec. "We are thankful that CCCERA chose to partner with us and are eager to showcase our solutions and its capabilities."
About Sagitec
Sagitec is a global software provider focused on solving complex, business-rule-driven problems with domain experts and proven technology. They serve some of the largest pension organizations in the world. The fully integrated, web-based pension administration Neospin solution is powered by Sagitec's low-code/no-code platform and supports millions of plan participants, many thousand employers, and administers multiple types of pension plans: defined benefit, defined contribution, provident, cash balance, hybrid, and Taft-Hartley. In addition to serving the pension industry, Sagitec Solutions designs and delivers software solutions for unemployment insurance, paid family medical leave, disability insurance, and healthcare. With deep industry experience in software implementation and systems integration, project management, knowledge management, predictive analytics, chatbots, cloud services, consulting, hosting, and software support, Sagitec is a partner clients can trust to drive their vision into action. For more information, visit: http://www.sagitec.com
Media Contact
