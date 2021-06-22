WOBURN, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Copley Consulting Group and SourceDay announced today a strategic partnership to bring SourceDay's supply chain performance platform to Copley's suite of product offerings.
SourceDay integrates seamlessly with leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications to provide accurate, real-time data regarding supplier pricing, quantity, lead times and delivery dates. The results are vastly improved on-time shipments to customers, reduction in inventory carrying costs, and stronger synergies with suppliers.
"We are excited to add SourceDay to our select list of solution providers," said Robert Lane, CEO at The Copley Consulting Group. "With SourceDay, we see our existing and future customers deriving significant operational improvements while yielding tangible financial gains in deploying this proven platform."
SourceDay's cloud solution digitally transforms collaboration between buyers and suppliers. Users manage their direct spend more efficiently from quoting to purchasing, invoicing and quality control.
"This strategic partnership with Copley Consulting Group accelerates our ability to transform how companies manage direct spend and improve supply chain performance," said Clint McRee, Co-Founder of SourceDay. "Together we will help our shared customers maximize the value of their ERP investments by modernizing how they collaborate with suppliers."
One of the first companies to take advantage of this new partnership is Viking Yachts. Copley guided Viking Yacht's digital transformation, which included its Syteline implementation. Now they will work with SourceDay to bridge the gap between Syteline and Viking Yacht's supplier network. The combined solution will digitally transform how the Viking collaborates with suppliers.
"Our company has grown over the last 12 months. Adding SourceDay to our business will protect our investment in Syteline by ensuring supplier data is always up to date so that our production and planning teams have all the parts they need to ship on-time to our growing list of happy customers," stated Bob Pharo, Materials Manager at Viking Yachts.
The Copley Consulting Group and SourceDay will conduct a joint webinar on September 9, 2021 at 11am Pacific time. The webinar will focus on supply chain performance and how SourceDay streamlines supplier collaboration. Registration information for the webinar will be supplied shortly on The Copley Consulting Group's website.
About The Copley Consulting Group
The Copley Consulting Group helps organizations drive business transformation. With over 30 years of systems integration experience and hundreds of client successes, Copley continues to be a driving force in transforming organizations to be more efficient, competitive, and profitable. With innovative and creative services and solutions Copley strives to find the human in technology.
About SourceDay
SourceDay is a supply chain performance software that bridges the gap between the ERP and the supplier network, making it easy to manage changes throughout the direct spend lifecycle. For too long, change has been the only constant for manufacturers, distributors, and CPG brands relying on legacy processes to manage suppliers. With SourceDay's suite of collaborative products, entire teams can trace a single part from PO issuance through delivery, giving organizations unprecedented command and control over their businesses. SourceDay has helped thousands of businesses prevent surprises in their supply chains and, in doing so, enabled them to ship billions of parts on time, uncover new cost savings, safeguard revenue, optimize operations and protect sacred customer relationships. For more information, visit http://www.sourceday.com.
