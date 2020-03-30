NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Corporate online language learning market in Europe 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the corporate online language learning market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 698.85 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on corporate online language learning market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706414/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changes in workforce structure. In addition, rise in use of mobile devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the corporate online language learning market in Europe as well.
Market Segmentation
Corporate online language learning market in Europe is segmented as below:
Deployment:
• On-Premise
• Cloud-Based
Geographic Segmentation:
• Blank
Key Trends for corporate online language learning market in Europe growth
This study identifies rise in use of mobile devices as the prime reasons driving the corporate online language learning market in Europe growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in corporate online language learning market in Europe
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate online language learning market in Europe , including some of the vendors such as Berlitz Corp., EF Education First Ltd., eSplice Ltd., Fluenz Inc., inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, Linguaphone, Linguarama Ltd., Rosetta Stone Inc. and Sanako Corp. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706414/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001