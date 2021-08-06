AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCAC, the Data Center Anti-Conference will take place live and in-person at the Moody Theater at ACL Live in Austin Texas September 1-2. With less than 30 days to the event, the event organizers wanted to provide an update on the sponsors, speakers and fun networking opportunities that will available to attendees.

"We are extremely pleased with the level of excitement and support we've received for this event," said Kirk Offel, co-founder of DCAC. "We're expecting over 300 people as of today and have a packed roster of sponsors and activities – its going to be a STELLAR event this year."

To learn more about DCAC and to register, please visit: http://www.dcac-live.com

The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is an annual event for professionals in the data center industry that combines unmatched networking opportunities, interactive content, and unique entertainment. The event typically draws hundreds of attendees and sponsors over the course of two days in some of the most iconic venues in the United States. To learn more, please visit dcac-live.com.

