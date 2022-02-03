SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Crestwood Associates team brought home six Most Valuable Professional ("MVP") awards for the year 2021, tied for the most awarded company on the list. This marks the third consecutive year with the most MVPs.
Joe Jacob, Mike Gifford, Colleen Schils, Tiffany Bennett, and Guillermo Pineda all won this award (each after having won multiple times in the past). Michael Aichinger won for the sixth consecutive year.
"Finding, obtaining, and cultivating the best talent in the business is exactly what we strive to do," says Brian McGuckin, owner and General Manager at Crestwood Associates. "All of our MVPs this year have won before, which demonstrates their absolute commitment to excellence and service for our clients. They are innovators, collaborators, and visionaries and we are all exceedingly proud of their hard work."
The Acumatica MVP award honors people in the Acumatica community who share their expertise, knowledge, and dedication to the platform and product. Award winners receive recognition, a small prize, MVP badges for social and web use, participation in various events and forums during the year, and discounted admission to Acumatica Summit.
The awards are announced at the Acumatica Summit, a yearly event held in Las Vegas, Nevada, during which there are training sessions, keynote speeches, networking events, and an award ceremony. VAR partners, customers, and prospects are invited to attend and contribute. Two Crestwood clients also were featured as Customer MVPs, and the Customer of the Year 2021 award went to our client, as well.
About Crestwood Associates, LLC
For more than 20 years, Crestwood Associates has been providing innovative technology solutions to accelerate operational efficiencies for mid-market organizations. Best known for delivering unparalleled value to their clients, Crestwood is headquartered in Chicago, serves thousands of clients nationwide, and is rapidly expanding reach across the United States. For more information about Crestwood or ERP solutions, visit http://www.crestwood.com.
About Acumatica
Acumatica is a leading provider of cloud business management software that empowers small and mid-size businesses to unlock their potential and drive growth. Built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, powered by a robust and flexible platform.
