DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market accounted for $39.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $89.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are advancements in the healthcare sector and the increasing number of clinical trials. However, the shortage of skilled professionals is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By therapeutic area, the oncology segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the increasing number cancer patients all over the world. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the high-quality standards healthcare sector of this region.
Some of the key players in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services include LabCorp, IQVIA, Charles River, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, PAREXEL, ICON PLC, SGS, MPI Research, WuXi Pharmatech, PPD, MeDPAce Holdings, and Envigo.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market, By Therapeutic Area
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.3 Infectious Diseases
5.4 Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders
5.5 Respiratory Disorders
5.6 Oncology
5.7 Diabetes
5.8 Immunological Disorders
6 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Laboratory Services
6.2.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services
6.2.2 Analytical Testing Services
6.2.2.1 Batch-Release Testing
6.2.2.2 Physical Characterization
6.2.2.3 Stability Testing
6.2.2.4 Raw Material Testing
6.3 Clinical Research Services
6.3.1 Phase IV Clinical Research Services
6.3.2 Phase III Clinical Research Services
6.3.3 Phase II Clinical Research Services
6.3.4 Phase I Clinical Research Services
6.4 Consulting Services
6.5 Early-Phase Development Services
6.5.1 Chemistry, Manufacturing, & Control (CMC)
6.5.2 Discovery Studies
6.5.3 Preclinical Services
6.5.3.1 Toxicology Testing Services
6.5.3.2 Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD)
7 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Academic Institutes
7.3 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
7.4 Medical Device Companies
8 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 LabCorp
10.2 IQVIA
10.3 Charles River
10.4 PRA Health Sciences
10.5 Syneos Health
10.6 PAREXEL
10.7 ICON PLC
10.8 SGS
10.9 MPI Research
10.10 WuXi Pharmatech
10.11 PPD
10.12 Medpace Holdings
10.13 Envigo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj685j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716