McLEAN, Va., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypsis Group, a leading incident response, risk management and digital forensics firm, today announced that the company has been named to Enterprise Security Magazine's Top 10 Digital Forensics Services Companies of 2020. The Crypsis Group was recognized for their unique methodology, which applies advanced digital forensics techniques and innovative tools to incident response investigations.
"We are honored to be named one of Enterprise Security Magazine's Top 10 Digital Forensics Companies for the second year in a row," said Bret Padres, CEO, The Crypsis Group. "Every interaction with digital media leaves a trail, and our experts at Crypsis set the standard for best practices in the industry by applying advanced forensic methods, proprietary tools and attentive client care to finding, recovering and interpreting digital artifacts."
Crypsis experts uncover critical evidence from an enterprise's digital environment, including laptops, servers, network storage, email systems and cloud storage. That evidence then provides the path forward to determining the source of an incident; Crypsis identifies how to resolve it and what steps need to be taken to prevent future attacks. The company has worked in some of the world's most challenging cyber environments on digital forensics matters and supported global organizations across multiple industries, including healthcare, financial services, retail, e-commerce and energy.
For more information, read the full article here on Enterprise Security Magazine.
About the Crypsis Group
Crypsis creates a more secure digital world by providing the highest-quality incident response, risk management and digital forensic services to over 1,700 organizations globally. Named one of the Top 10 Digital Forensics Services Companies of 2019 and 2020 by Enterprise Security magazine, The Crypsis Group helps clients defend against and respond to cybersecurity threats through their cybersecurity expertise, global incident response capabilities and continuous innovation. The company has offices in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://www.crypsisgroup.com/.
Media Contact:
Lindsay Smith
Lindsay.Smith@CrypsisGroup.com
303.882.1471