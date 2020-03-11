MCLEAN, Va., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypsis Group, a leading incident response, risk management and digital forensics firm, today announced that company Vice President of Sales Alex Gross was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the National Sales Executive of the Year category in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.
"Alex's dedication to helping people is behind his success at Crypsis and has contributed to the success of our company," said Bret Padres, The Crypsis Group's CEO. "Our current and potential clients do not have the luxury of time. They need our consultants on the job right away – and that means our sales team must have an 'on-call' attitude and be ready to assist a client on a moment's notice. Alex has set the bar in our company for that responsiveness and helped to cross inter-departmental bridges so we work more efficiently."
In his role at Crypsis, Gross focuses on better collaboration and efficiency among cross-functional teams across the company. He has improved collaboration between consultants and the sales force, emphasizing the critical role that salespeople play in serving an account after the sale has closed. As a result, the Crypsis sales and business development team is highly regarded industrywide for its capabilities in guiding clients through the difficult process of responding to a cyber incident.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.
