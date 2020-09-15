SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are struggling to identify and implement safe workplace protocols that allow them to bring the workforce back with full confidence. It's a balance of slowly reintroducing employees to the office and shared spaces, and keeping them safe while doing so.
The CDC recommends developing a hierarchy of controls to reduce transmission and modifying seats, furniture, and workstations to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between employees.
The CXApp and Inpixon aim to deliver solutions that present two complementary streams of social distancing and contact tracing data to protect employees in the workplace. Enterprise customers can drive healthy behaviors that allow the workforce to return informed and protected via mobile-first, communication-forward touchpoints.
Social Distancing Alerts
Peer-to-peer social distancing alerts use beacons and in-app notifications to gauge employees proximity to one another and notify them when physical distancing guidelines are not met. The information is used only in the event that an employee reports their infection and management needs to notify others that may have been exposed.
Contact Tracing
Indoor location technology monitors the position of wireless devices as they move across the workplace and access the network with their device. This technology can be used to notify employees that may have come in contact with a person that has reported an infection and to identify areas that require sanitization.
"We believe Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence platform and The CXApp with Inpixon maps can help organizations with social distancing, cleaning routines and contact tracing," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "These capabilities are important not only for employee safety but also to help enforce adherence with governmental guidelines or mandates."
"This type of safety-enabled technology should be transparent to all employees, secure, encrypted, and only utilized in extreme situations to protect the wellness of the workforce," said Leon Papkoff, CEO and Chief Strategist of The CXApp.
To protect an on-site and on-the-go workforce, the technology will present relevant data derived from both device-based Bluetooth and facility Wi-Fi access.
The CXApp and Inpixon's approach to wellness and hygiene in the workplace uses the power of a mobile app and indoor intelligence to facilitate workplace readiness and solve today's use cases for safe workplace reentry.
About Inpixon
Inpixon® is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from a variety of sensors, and patented algorithms and advanced mapping technology transform information into intelligence that can be used to help increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. More info: inpixon.com
About The CXApp
The CXApp is a workplace experience solution that drives mobile-first engagement across workplace operations through personalized and connected on-site journeys. We are the leading mobile app platform that is customizable and scalable across multiple locations and programs. More info: thecxapp.com
