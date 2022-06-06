Elizabeth Carpenter and Tim Wright join as Account Executive and Public Relations Account Executive.
CROFTON, Md., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated marketing agency, The Cyphers Agency, continues to grow with the addition of two new hires to the account management and public relations teams.
Tim Wright has joined the agency as a Public Relations Account Executive to help clients succeed in the constantly changing field of public relations. He supports several clients, including Ocean City-based hospitality specialist Blue Water, an outdoor hospitality leader that specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. He also works with Annapolis Town Center, the city's premier shopping and lifestyle destination and assisting with their large redevelopment and property enhancement plan.
Tim has many years of experience in public relations, garnering media coverage for clients in numerous industries. He has secured media hits in Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, and Washington Post. Tim received a bachelor's in communications from the University of Maryland. He enjoys an afternoon at the tennis court as much as a night at home watching the NBA Finals.
Elizabeth Carpenter has joined the account management team as an Account Executive and serves as the connecting force between internal departments and our clients with detailed oversight. She supports several clients in a variety of industries on a regional and national scale, including Annapolis Town Center, optometrist Woolf Eye Lab, National Waste and Recycling Association, and online free education provider Connections Academy. Elizabeth loves getting to know her clients personally to provide tailored, dedicated care through each project.
Elizabeth moved to Maryland from Maine, where she grew up in a coastal lobstering community near Portland. During the pandemic, Elizabeth graduated with her Master's in Business Administration through the University of Maryland. She comes with over a decade of experience in communications and account management, with a heavy focus on client support, and a passion for finding a solution with a smile. Elizabeth enjoys sailing, ice-skating, cross-country skiing, and cooking, and is proud to say she can crack a lobster with her eyes closed.
"The addition of Tim and Elizabeth to the Cyphers team represents significant growth as we continue to thrive within this industry," said Darren Easton, The Cyphers Agency's Vice President. "They both have proven their dedication to keeping up with their respective, ever-changing fields, and we are pleased to provide our clients with their expertise."
About The Cyphers Agency
The Cyphers Agency, Inc. is an independent, full-service creative agency offering advertising, public relations and digital services with a focus on marketing strategy and brand development. Headquartered in Crofton, Md., the agency works to promote regional and national brands in a range of industries including ADP, Grain Foods Foundation, Capital Bank, Kay Apartments and Advance. Visit http://www.thecyphersagency.com.
