PHOENIX, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THE DATA INITIATIVE announces the launch of the Cannabis Data Pack, the most unified and logically organized library of federal and state data used to understand risks and regulations associated with cannabis. Part of the Special Series line of data products, the Cannabis Data Pack allows users to access authoritative laws and regulations; licensing requirements; enforcement activities; and state-by-state risk profiles all in one place.
The Cannabis Data Pack is now live and accessible as part of the recent version 1.3 software release of ignitionX®. It is also accessible via API through a developer's portal. Subscriptions and licenses can be obtained by both individuals and enterprises.
The new offering has been highly sought after as a solution for financial services firms, professional services providers, payment providers, professional associations, and cannabis operators; the Cannabis Data Pack offers a single source of truth and easily accessible knowledge for those operating in a complex and risky environment.
In less than nine months in market, THE DATA INITIATIVE has delivered on three highly unique data packs comprising 14 data products and 24 underlying data sets. Additionally, THE DATA INITIATIVE has brought four commercial iterations of ignitionX®, its SaaS cloud-based web application, along with recently launching an iOS mobile app, called aurora (download in the Apple App Store).
"There has certainly been a lot of excitement around this new product launch. Compliance and general risk management in the cannabis space is tricky and we have made a big investment in taking the guesswork out of operating in a high-risk environment. Aside from our initial offering in the Money Laundering Data Pack, we have delivered on right now issue sets, like virtual currency and now cannabis, with modern unique solutions. It is a testament to our ability to execute as an early stage startup." said Vic Maculaitis, founder and chief executive at THE DATA INITIATIVE.
ABOUT THE DATA INITIATIVE
THE DATA INITIATIVE imagines, builds, and delivers modern data products and applications purposed to fight financial crimes smarter. The growing community of users includes enterprises across financial services, academia, professional services, and government. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA with team members spanning multiple states.
