SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Data Standard, is proud to announce the first annual Machine Learning Day on May 27, 2021. ML Day will have over 35 VIP speakers from large enterprises including Samsung, IBM, Sotheby's, Nokia, Google, Kohler, Fidelity and Oracle. In addition, emerging technology firms including Appy Board, Aras, and Pandio will provide expert speakers.
The goal of Machine Learning Day is to provide an executive perspective on what it takes to operationalize machine learning. Guest speakers will elaborate on the best practices for driving value from machine learning initiatives. In particular, five key steps will be explored:
- How to understand what your business wants
- Preparing datasets for machine learning analysis
- Selecting and training your machine learning model
- Interpreting the output/driving to insight
- Launching your machine learning model in production
Each conversation will last 15-20 minutes and will be broadcasted throughout the day beginning at 8 AM PST. Recordings will be provided shortly thereafter on The Data Standard YouTube channel.
Register for ML Day and join the buzzing machine learning conversation with the Data Science community.
The event is sponsored by Pandio who is bringing AI orchestration to large enterprises in order to help them accelerate their adoption of AI / ML. Pandio recently released a cutting edge open-source machine learning python library that allows data scientists to build machine learning models in less than 30 minutes by leveraging adaptive machine learning techniques and streaming machine learning.
More about The Data Standard
The Data Standard is a virtual community where accomplished data professionals network, share insights, knowledge, and advice to motivate and advance the state of data science. More than 15,000 data science professionals receive the weekly e-newsletter, have access to thought-leadership podcasts, and have exclusive access to online events.
