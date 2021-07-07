SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Data Standard is the premier community for the world's most passionate and knowledgeable experts in data science. The Data Standard focuses on community growth through networking opportunities, video, articles, and podcasts with almost 400 industry professionals, speaking events, career resources, and much more.
In addition to engaging and working with today's data science professionals, The Data Standard is working to actively promote data science in academia and support students as they look to start their careers.
In their efforts to further accelerate progress in the study of data science, The Data Standard is proud to announce that they are partnering with Pandio, the leader in AI Orchestration technologies, to offer a $2,500 annual scholarship to the student who best exemplifies excellence in machine learning. Candidates will be evaluated based upon submissions of an ML model that will be created using Pandio's new open source Python library called PandioML.
On top of the scholarship opportunity, this is a great way for students to engage with future employers and to find mentors in our community which includes some of the top data science hiring companies.
The competition is open now until December 30th, 2021 at 11:59PM PST.
Please follow this link to access more details on the competition including eligibility criteria.
80% of data science graduates are unprepared for their future career, according to the hiring managers at top AI companies. It's great to complete an undergraduate or graduate degree in data science, but it is up to you to take the career you want to have. This program with free tutorials and high visibility from the top hiring companies in data science can go a long way in helping develop your skills.
