SAN MARCOS, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Davidson Group Realty today announced TenFold Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that TenFold Real Estate, a firm that uses its "giving first" philosophy to make a difference in its clients' lives, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
TenFold Real Estate was established by longtime top-producing agent Doug Davidson, a seven-time winner of the San Diego Magazine Five-Star Real Estate Award for his exceptional work in San Marcos and the surrounding communities. Because he's been involved in real estate since 1988 as a homebuyer, investor, and later as a licensed agent and broker, Davidson knows just what his clients need, and he goes above and beyond to overdeliver.
Second-generation broker Tyler Davidson, who has been featured in Top Agent Magazine and earned the San Diego Magazine Five-Star Agent Award for the past six years, will be facilitating the company's growth in the future.
TenFold Real Estate comprises more than 100 years of combined experience in a multigenerational, boutique-style setting. With advanced tech and marketing capabilities, far-reaching knowledge of the Lake San Marcos and San Diego County markets, and respect for the old-school techniques that have worked for decades, the team achieves winning results for its clients every time.
Partnering with Side will ensure TenFold Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting TenFold Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, TenFold Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side strengthens our high-touch approach by providing access to state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services," Doug Davidson said. "Having this evolved back-end system keeps us ahead of the curve. It enables our team to expand our influence and spend more time providing world-class, value-added support to our clients."
About TenFold Real Estate
TenFold Real Estate is a multigenerational, boutique-style real estate company with foundational integrity. Highly dedicated and innovative, the team of local market experts combines all-inclusive home preparation services with cutting-edge marketing technologies and a forward-thinking mindset to produce optimal results for clients in the Lake San Marcos and San Diego County markets. TenFold Real Estate does more than sell homes — it makes a difference. For more information, visit http://www.tenfoldre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
