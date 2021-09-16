DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastpath has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Des Moines Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
"Fastpath has had a people first attitude consistently over our 17 years, and we are proud to make it part of our culture" said CEO Charles Snellgrove. "It is an honor to be recognized once again as a company that values working hard but also knows and respects when to hardly work and the difference between the two. Our unique and close-knit work culture stems from hiring great people who are smart and talented and who value our highly collaborative and interactive work environment. Our teams work on challenging problems every day, and we give them the space and autonomy to solve those problems in their own way, which is unique and helps contribute to being recognized as a top place to work."
"Fastpath's commitment to a positive and inclusive work culture has enabled our continued growth. Fastpath now has over 65 employees across 15 states and is continuing to add talent. For more information on how to join the Fastpath team visit the Fastpath Careers page."
About Fastpath
The Fastpath Assure suite is a cloud-based risk and compliance platform that can track, review, approve, and mitigate access risks across multiple systems from a single dashboard. More and more companies are embracing complementary solutions to enable business processes such as Workday, Salesforce, Coupa, Workiva, and others which highlights the need for elegant cross-application access review management. They also prefer a tool that the auditors themselves use, which is increasingly Fastpath Assure. For more information: http://www.gofastpath.com
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
