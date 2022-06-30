Report explores evidence for funding amounts and mechanisms for online students
DURANGO, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Digital Learning Collaborative today released "The Land of Confusion: a Review of Online Student Funding."
This study reviews available evidence regarding funding levels and mechanisms for online students. It presents funding levels and mechanisms in a subset of states, and then explores several different concepts related to online student funding.
Every state has a highly complex formula with an impressive amount of different variables. This study intends to demonstrate broad-scale differences while presenting numbers that best represent the general trends and directions of state funding amounts.
Key Takeaways
- Online schools have expenses that are different than, and in addition to, expenses of physical schools
- Counting students for funding purposes is difficult in many states
- Understanding online student funding levels is more important than ever
- Lower funding for online students limits learning options
- Student accounting processes need to be reconsidered
- Online school funding should be far more transparent
About the DLC
The Digital Learning Collaborative is a membership group made up of the educators, providers, and supporters seeking to improve education for all schools and students through research, information-sharing, and collaborative activities. The DLC runs the Digital Learning Annual Conference. The DLC is organized by the Evergreen Education Group. Members include school districts, state agencies, online schools, state virtual schools, NGOs, and companies.
About the Evergreen Education Group
Evergreen has been the leading advisory and consulting firm in K-12 online, hybrid, and blended learning for 21 years. We advise companies, NGOs, and government agencies on a variety of digital learning issues, publish reports and blog regularly as part of the Digital Learning Collaborative, and coordinate the Digital Learning Annual Conference.
