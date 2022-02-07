DURANGO, Colo., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Digital Learning Collaborative today released "Snapshot 2022: an inflection point for digital learning?" The release coincides with the start of the DLC's Digital Learning Annual Conference, in Atlanta and online.
We call this report the Snapshot for two reasons. First, it provides a summary view of K–12 digital learning activity in the United States, using public schools as the primary focus. Second, it provides a glimpse into the far more extensive information available on the DLC website.
The Snapshot seeks to illuminate not only the digital learning response during the pandemic, including aspects of emergency remote learning, but also to look at prior data, and to anticipate a post-pandemic education future. As such, it is organized around three overarching data sets and themes:
- Online course and school data from the final pre-pandemic year (2019–2020), to provide the last online enrollment numbers in the digital learning trajectory before COVID chaos broke loose.
- Data from the 2020–2021 school year, when available, to demonstrate the spikes in online learning demand among online schools and course providers. These are incomplete because full data are not yet available.
- Findings and lessons from a year in which digital learning went from a niche to being a key element of education for almost all students.
To support the estimated 1,000+ school districts starting or expanding online schools, the study also offers Five Keys to Success based on the experience of members of the Digital Learning Collaborative..
About the DLC
The Digital Learning Collaborative is a membership group made up of the educators, providers, and supporters seeking to improve education for all schools and students through research, information-sharing, and collaborative activities. The DLC runs the Digital Learning Annual Conference. The DLC is organized by the Evergreen Education Group. Members include school districts, state agencies, online schools, state virtual schools, NGOs, and companies.
About the Evergreen Education Group
Evergreen has been the leading advisory and consulting firm in K-12 online, hybrid, and blended learning for 21 years. We advise companies, NGOs, and government agencies on a variety of digital learning issues, publish reports and blog regularly as part of the Digital Learning Collaborative, and coordinate the Digital Learning Annual Conference.
Media Contact
Lauren Vashaw-Mass, Evergreen Education Group, +1 (616) 340-8066, lauren@evergreenedgroup.com
SOURCE Digital Learning Collaborative