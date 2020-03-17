SEATTLE, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care, the leading provider of on-demand healthcare in the Pacific Northwest, has announced the expansion of its virtual healthcare service to patients in Washington state. Previously, ZOOM+Care's virtual service, known as ChatCare™, was only available to residents of Oregon.
ChatCare™ offers online diagnosis, treatment, and prescription medication for dozens of common conditions, such as colds, allergies, urinary tract infections, and more. Patients can even upload photos to help providers better understand their health concern.
ZOOM+Care had been planning to expand ChatCare™ to Washington later this Spring. However, the company opted to move up its launch date in response to the emergence of COVID-19.
"We're excited to bring this service to Washingtonians at a crucial time like this," says Erik Vanderlip, ZOOM+Care's Chief Medical Officer. "Virtual care is essential in limiting exposure to COVID-19 for both patients and providers. That's why Zoom has devoted our resources to bringing ChatCare™ to Washington ahead of schedule."
Vanderlip continued: "Now our patients in the Seattle and Vancouver areas can access high-quality medical guidance from a Zoom provider in the comfort of their home, without risking exposing themselves—or others—to COVID-19."
To break down as many barriers to virtual healthcare as possible, ZOOM+Care will offer a cost-free COVID-19 risk assessment via ChatCare™ in Washington and Oregon. Typically, the service costs $25.
"We know many people are scared and seeking guidance about coronavirus, and we want to be there for them during this chaotic, confusing time. If a patient is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or they are concerned about potential exposure, they can chat with a ZOOM+Care provider—free-of-charge," said Vanderlip. "Our number one priority is providing better care, faster."
ChatCare is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at zoomcare.com/chat-start.
About the company: ZOOM+Care® is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. They care for over 200,000 people per year at over 45 clinics across Portland and Seattle, providing urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact pr@zoomcare.com.