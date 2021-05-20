HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunbar Security Products (DSP) and Dunbar Security Solutions (DSS) jointly announce the launch of their new, consolidated website, Dunbar Security.com. This new site reflects both business in a user-friendly, unified platform.
"Whether your business is seeking high-quality, secure cash management products, dedicated guard personnel or an advanced security system with best-in-class technology, you'll now be able to explore our full suite of security products and services in one place," said Andrew Maggio, Chief Operating Officer for both Dunbar companies. "The site will offer information and assistance to businesses seeking our varied security products and service offerings as well as provide insight into Dunbar's nearly 100-year legacy as "The Most Trusted Name in Security."
In addition to a detailed overview of DSP, DSS and the Dunbar brand's history, new users can also leverage the site to explore current job openings at both companies, view the latest in Dunbar news and access informative blog editorials written by subject matter experts. The site also features an e-commerce platform from which users can access the full inventory of secure cash management tools, e-commerce products and banking supplies and carry out an online purchase. Returning DSP customers will still be able to pay invoices and access their B2B account, a convenient ordering portal that gives DSP customers total control over their purchasing.
The Dunbar brand dates back to 1923 when the Dunbar Family co-founded a cash-in-transit company in New England. Over the years, the brand's umbrella evolved to include numerous new divisions and business lines until 2018 when the flagship company was sold, and the corporate focus shifted to growing the Security Products and Security Solutions business.
"I am excited to roll out this redesigned site with a URL that fully encompasses all lines of business for The Dunbar Companies and that directly speaks to our legacy," said Kevin Dunbar, President and CEO, DSP and DSS. "As we work to advance both companies, we remain dedicated to providing our customers with a customized, high-quality experience and this new site directly reflects and supports these efforts as well as the overall direction of the Dunbar brand."
About Dunbar Security Products and Dunbar Security Solutions
The Dunbar legacy as "The Most Trusted Name in Security" dates back nearly 100 years. Today, the name is carried by two separate companies with distinct offerings: Dunbar Security Products and Dunbar Security Solutions. Dunbar Security Products is a leading innovator of tamper-evident plastic bank deposit bags, banking supplies and cash management products for banks, retail organizations, local governments and other companies throughout North America. Specializing in manned and electronic integrated security services, Dunbar Security Solutions serves commercial, industrial, corporate and high-end residential properties across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Both companies are headquartered in Hunt Valley, Md. For more information, please visit dunbarsecurity.com.
