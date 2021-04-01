SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel continues to feature full segments from across the entertainment spectrum, focusing on jazz appreciation throughout April. The Ed Sullivan Show channel celebrates appearances by Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington with Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton, Louis Armstrong, and Woody Herman And His Orchestra, plus playlists for Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole and Jazz Music with Dave Brubeck Quartet, Gene Krupa, Nat King Cole Trio and more.

Established by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, 2021 marks the 20th year of Jazz Appreciation Month, which celebrates the cultural and historic impact of jazz music. The Ed Sullivan Show brought jazz music to millions of American television viewers and has been acknowledged for its pioneering jazz appearances by the Library of Congress, which described the popular show as "a landmark television program, and unquestionably one of the most important chronicles of mid-20th century popular culture." The Ed Sullivan Show was frequently international in scope, including Jazz performers who enjoyed worldwide acclaim.

Jazz appreciation on The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel kicks off today with Benny Goodman ("I Want To Be Happy") and Louis Armstrong ("When It's Sleepy Time Down South"). On Friday, rarities such as W.C. Handy's 1949 performance of "St. Louis Blues," Lionel Hampton ("How High The Moon") and a rousing segment by Turk Murphy & Dixieland Brass Band performing "Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home" make their premiere. The weekend continues on Saturday with Louis Armstrong ("On The Sunny Side Of The Street"), Pete Fountain ("Tiger Rag"), Count Basie with Joe Williams ("Roll 'Em Pete"), Gene Krupa ("Sing, Sing, Sing") and Glenn Miller Orchestra/Ray McKinley ("In The Mood"). On Sunday, April 4, look for Erroll Garner ("Misty") and Louis Armstrong ("Muskrat Ramble").

The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel also features Louis Armstrong's many appearances, including a 1956 performance of "Basin Street Blues." Additional jazz segments include Harry James Band ("Lester Leaps In"), Woody Herman And His Orchestra ("Caldonia") and, closing the month, performances by Louis Armstrong with Duke Ellington.

Throughout its historic 23-year primetime run (1948-1971), The Ed Sullivan Show brought the hottest performances from around the world and introduced emerging talent to America's living rooms every Sunday night. The show featured some of the earliest or first televised performances of music superstars including Stevie Wonder, The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Jackson 5, The Mamas and The Papas, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones.

Among the voluminous gems in this vast catalog are iconic clips most of which have not been seen in decades. UMe uploads new videos daily, including scores of rarities available digitally for the first time, to The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com, both newly updated. 

Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel Jazz Appreciation in April*:

STREAM DATE

ARTIST

PERFORMANCE

AIRDATE

THU 4/1

Louis Armstrong

When It's Sleepy Time

Down South

January 27, 1957

THU 4/1

Benny Goodman

I Want To Be Happy

June 19, 1960

FRI 4/2

W.C. Handy

St. Louis Blues

February 6, 1949

FRI 4/2

Lionel Hampton

How High The Moon

August 21, 1960

FRI 4/2

Turk Murphy &

Dixieland Brass Band

Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home

September 26, 1965

SAT 4/3

Louis Armstrong

On The Sunny Side Of The Street

January 27, 1957

SAT 4/3

Glenn Miller

Orchestra, Ray

McKinley

In The Mood

May 19, 1957

SAT 4/3

Count Basie,

Joe Williams

Roll 'Em Pete

November 22, 1959

SAT 4/3

Gene Krupa

Sing, Sing, Sing

June 26, 1960

SAT 4/3

Pete Fountain

Tiger Rag

May 14, 1961

SUN 4/4

Erroll Garner

Misty

March 26, 1961

SUN 4/4

Louis Armstrong

Muskrat Ramble

October 15, 1961

MON 4/5

Louis Armstrong

Basin Street Blues

July 15, 1956

MON 4/5

Woody Herman And

His Orchestra

Caldonia

March 24, 1963

TUE 4/6

Louis Armstrong

So Long Dearie

October 4, 1964

THU 4/8

Louis Armstrong

Now You Has Jazz

September 20, 1959

FRI 4/9

Louis Armstrong

When It's Sleepy Time Down South

October 8, 1961

SUN 4/11

Louis Armstrong

Royal Garden Blues

October 8, 1961

MON 4/12

Louis Armstrong

Now You Has Jazz

March 5, 1961

TUE 4/13

Louis Armstrong

Struttin' With Some Barbecue

January 27, 1957

WED 4/14

Louis Armstrong,

Eileen Farrell

 'S Wonderful 

September 20, 1959

FRI 4/16

Harry James

Lester Leaps In

February 14, 1960

FRI 4/16

Louis Armstrong

That's My Home

March 5, 1961

SUN 4/18

Louis Armstrong

Tiger Rag

March 5, 1961

FRI 4/23

Louis Armstrong

When It's Sleepy Time Down South

July 2, 1961

SAT 4/24

Louis Armstrong

When The Saints Go Marching In

September 20, 1959

MON 4/26

Louis Armstrong,

Duke Ellington

Duke's Place

December 17, 1961

WED 4/28

Louis Armstrong,

Duke Ellington

In A Mellow Tone

December 17, 1961

*Schedule may be subject to change without notice. Unlisted YouTube links and/or embed code may be available prior to stream date.

Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel Jazz Playlist videos available**:

STREAM DATE

ARTIST

PERFORMANCE

AIRDATE

FRI 1/8

Ella Fitzgerald

Can't Buy Me Love

April 28, 1968

FRI 1/8

Louis Armstrong

Blueberry Hill

December 23, 1962

FRI 1/15

Nat King Cole Trio

A Portrait Of Jennie

March 27, 1949

FRI 1/15

Ella Fitzgerald

Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home

May 5, 1963

FRI 1/15

Louis Armstrong

(Up A) Lazy River

July 2, 1961

SAT 1/16

Nat King Cole

St. Louis Blues

April 13, 1958

MON 1/18

Nat King Cole

Tea For Two - Instrumental

March 18, 1956

SUN 1/31

Dave Brubeck Quartet

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

October 16, 1955

FRI 3/5

Ella Fitzgerald

Thanks For The Memory

November 29, 1964

FRI 3/5

Louis Armstrong

Blueberry Hill

October 15, 1961

TUE 3/9

Louis Armstrong

Muskrat Ramble

July 15, 1956

WED 3/31

Al Hirt

When The Saints (Go Marching In)

February 18, 1962

**Click performance link to grab embed code.

About The Ed Sullivan Show

The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.

About SOFA Entertainment

In 1990, Andrew Solt formed SOFA Entertainment Inc. and acquired The Ed Sullivan Show from the Sullivan family. The Ed Sullivan Show is the most respected and revered variety show in television history. SOFA Entertainment is the copyright holder of the original Ed Sullivan programs and over 150 hours of newly created programming.

About UMe

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in tandem with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.

 

