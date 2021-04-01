SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel continues to feature full segments from across the entertainment spectrum, focusing on jazz appreciation throughout April. The Ed Sullivan Show channel celebrates appearances by Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington with Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton, Louis Armstrong, and Woody Herman And His Orchestra, plus playlists for Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole and Jazz Music with Dave Brubeck Quartet, Gene Krupa, Nat King Cole Trio and more.
Established by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, 2021 marks the 20th year of Jazz Appreciation Month, which celebrates the cultural and historic impact of jazz music. The Ed Sullivan Show brought jazz music to millions of American television viewers and has been acknowledged for its pioneering jazz appearances by the Library of Congress, which described the popular show as "a landmark television program, and unquestionably one of the most important chronicles of mid-20th century popular culture." The Ed Sullivan Show was frequently international in scope, including Jazz performers who enjoyed worldwide acclaim.
Jazz appreciation on The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel kicks off today with Benny Goodman ("I Want To Be Happy") and Louis Armstrong ("When It's Sleepy Time Down South"). On Friday, rarities such as W.C. Handy's 1949 performance of "St. Louis Blues," Lionel Hampton ("How High The Moon") and a rousing segment by Turk Murphy & Dixieland Brass Band performing "Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home" make their premiere. The weekend continues on Saturday with Louis Armstrong ("On The Sunny Side Of The Street"), Pete Fountain ("Tiger Rag"), Count Basie with Joe Williams ("Roll 'Em Pete"), Gene Krupa ("Sing, Sing, Sing") and Glenn Miller Orchestra/Ray McKinley ("In The Mood"). On Sunday, April 4, look for Erroll Garner ("Misty") and Louis Armstrong ("Muskrat Ramble").
The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel also features Louis Armstrong's many appearances, including a 1956 performance of "Basin Street Blues." Additional jazz segments include Harry James Band ("Lester Leaps In"), Woody Herman And His Orchestra ("Caldonia") and, closing the month, performances by Louis Armstrong with Duke Ellington.
Throughout its historic 23-year primetime run (1948-1971), The Ed Sullivan Show brought the hottest performances from around the world and introduced emerging talent to America's living rooms every Sunday night. The show featured some of the earliest or first televised performances of music superstars including Stevie Wonder, The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Jackson 5, The Mamas and The Papas, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones.
Among the voluminous gems in this vast catalog are iconic clips most of which have not been seen in decades. UMe uploads new videos daily, including scores of rarities available digitally for the first time, to The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com, both newly updated.
Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel Jazz Appreciation in April*:
STREAM DATE
ARTIST
PERFORMANCE
AIRDATE
THU 4/1
Louis Armstrong
When It's Sleepy Time
January 27, 1957
THU 4/1
Benny Goodman
I Want To Be Happy
June 19, 1960
FRI 4/2
W.C. Handy
St. Louis Blues
February 6, 1949
FRI 4/2
Lionel Hampton
How High The Moon
August 21, 1960
FRI 4/2
Turk Murphy &
Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home
September 26, 1965
SAT 4/3
Louis Armstrong
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
January 27, 1957
SAT 4/3
Glenn Miller
In The Mood
May 19, 1957
SAT 4/3
Count Basie,
Roll 'Em Pete
November 22, 1959
SAT 4/3
Gene Krupa
Sing, Sing, Sing
June 26, 1960
SAT 4/3
Pete Fountain
Tiger Rag
May 14, 1961
SUN 4/4
Erroll Garner
Misty
March 26, 1961
SUN 4/4
Louis Armstrong
Muskrat Ramble
October 15, 1961
MON 4/5
Louis Armstrong
Basin Street Blues
July 15, 1956
MON 4/5
Woody Herman And
Caldonia
March 24, 1963
TUE 4/6
Louis Armstrong
So Long Dearie
October 4, 1964
THU 4/8
Louis Armstrong
Now You Has Jazz
September 20, 1959
FRI 4/9
Louis Armstrong
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
October 8, 1961
SUN 4/11
Louis Armstrong
Royal Garden Blues
October 8, 1961
MON 4/12
Louis Armstrong
Now You Has Jazz
March 5, 1961
TUE 4/13
Louis Armstrong
Struttin' With Some Barbecue
January 27, 1957
WED 4/14
Louis Armstrong,
'S Wonderful
September 20, 1959
FRI 4/16
Harry James
Lester Leaps In
February 14, 1960
FRI 4/16
Louis Armstrong
That's My Home
March 5, 1961
SUN 4/18
Louis Armstrong
Tiger Rag
March 5, 1961
FRI 4/23
Louis Armstrong
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
July 2, 1961
SAT 4/24
Louis Armstrong
When The Saints Go Marching In
September 20, 1959
MON 4/26
Louis Armstrong,
Duke's Place
December 17, 1961
WED 4/28
Louis Armstrong,
In A Mellow Tone
December 17, 1961
*Schedule may be subject to change without notice. Unlisted YouTube links and/or embed code may be available prior to stream date.
Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel Jazz Playlist videos available**:
STREAM DATE
ARTIST
PERFORMANCE
AIRDATE
FRI 1/8
Ella Fitzgerald
April 28, 1968
FRI 1/8
Louis Armstrong
December 23, 1962
FRI 1/15
Nat King Cole Trio
March 27, 1949
FRI 1/15
Ella Fitzgerald
May 5, 1963
FRI 1/15
Louis Armstrong
July 2, 1961
SAT 1/16
Nat King Cole
April 13, 1958
MON 1/18
Nat King Cole
March 18, 1956
SUN 1/31
Dave Brubeck Quartet
October 16, 1955
FRI 3/5
Ella Fitzgerald
November 29, 1964
FRI 3/5
Louis Armstrong
October 15, 1961
TUE 3/9
Louis Armstrong
July 15, 1956
WED 3/31
Al Hirt
February 18, 1962
**Click performance link to grab embed code.
About The Ed Sullivan Show
The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.
About SOFA Entertainment
In 1990, Andrew Solt formed SOFA Entertainment Inc. and acquired The Ed Sullivan Show from the Sullivan family. The Ed Sullivan Show is the most respected and revered variety show in television history. SOFA Entertainment is the copyright holder of the original Ed Sullivan programs and over 150 hours of newly created programming.
About UMe
Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in tandem with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.
