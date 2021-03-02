HOUSTON, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Edge Group, one of the nation's leading distributor-owned buying and marketing group, is celebrating a major milestone by relocating to a new office space.
Edge is proud to be commemorating 3 decades of growth, innovation and committed business development. "Our many years of experience and knowledge has been built on trust, professionalism, strong partnerships and our dedicated staff", said Ron Meyers, CEO and President. "This move coincides with another significant milestone, the 30th Anniversary of The Edge Group."
Meyers, the founder of Edge, had previously owned an electronics distribution company and struggled to get the right products at competitive prices. It was this experience that inspired him to start a distributor owned buying group to help independent distributors team up with leading manufacturers and compete more effectively.
Today, The Edge Group represents more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. The group has over 1200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with more than $1.2 billion in annual buying power. Distributor members benefit from a variety of support services including purchasing programs, high-quality marketing materials and modern digital tools.
Edge has been located in the Willowbend business park on the south side of Houston for the last 20 years. Melissa Sealy, Chief Operating Officer of The Edge Group said: "We've been looking at this move for some time now. The new building gives us a new improved space along with an enhanced work environment for our team." The Edge Group's new address is 1800 Saint James Place, Suite 220, Houston, TX 77056.
"We are excited to relocate to our new office in the Uptown Business District of Houston," commented Meyers. "The new office space reflects the innovative culture of Edge and will allow us to continue delivering cutting-edge programs to our growing customer base."
Learn more About The Edge Group at http://www.edge-group.com.
