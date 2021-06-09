RALEIGH, N.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inMotionNow, a leading provider of marketing resource management solutions for marketing and creative teams, today announced the lineup of speakers and sessions for its fourth annual inMomentum customer conference. The two-day virtual event will be held on June 15-16, 2021, from 12:00-5:30 p.m. (EDT). The conference has a packed schedule of sessions that address key challenges facing marketing and creative teams.
"The agenda at this year's inMomentum conference places considerable emphasis on helping marketing and creative leaders go beyond simply measuring the efficiency of the creative process in favor of efficacy," said inMotionNow CEO Douglas Thede. "Focusing on content outcomes is the key to ensuring marketing and creative teams are properly aligned around common goals."
Day one of the conference – which is open to anyone with registration – will be headlined by Adam Morgan, Executive Creative Director at Adobe, and author of Sorry Spock, Emotions Drive Business. In a session titled, Busting the Myths of Content Creation, Adam will use science to dispel the notions that attention spans are shrinking – and that content marketing must be snackable to succeed.
The remaining sessions on day one feature industry leaders and peers who will dig into topics around creative strategy, change control, organizational models, content creation, cross-team collaboration, key performance indicators (KPIs), and content measurement.
Day two of the conference is reserved exclusively for inMotionNow customers and introduces a range of product workshops and additional opportunities for peer-networking. Company leaders will unveil new product plans following the recent merger between inMotionNow and Lytho, which brought together creative workflow and digital asset management (DAM). Attendees will also have a chance to actively participate in peer networking and facilitated roundtable discussions.
The rest of day two is dedicated to hands-on interactive workshops with tips and tricks intended to help customers get the most value out of inMotion ignite.
At-a-glance schedule for inMomentum Day 1 on June 15, 2021
- Keynote: Busting the Myths of Content Creation presented by Adam Morgan, Executive Creative Director, Adobe.
- Proofing by the Numbers: How Franklin Energy Streamlined their Collaboration presented by Cherise Oleson, Senior Creative Director and Alicia Renner, Senior Marketing Manager, both of Franklin Energy (read the Franklin Energy case study)
- Implementing Change Management at a Growing Company: 3 Approaches to Drive Platform Adoption presented by Leanne Thompson, Studio & Creative Operations Manager, Endeavor Drinks (read the Endeavor Drinks case study)
- Scale Your Request Intake and Traffic Management to Kick Off Projects Seamlessly presented by Amber Wong, Business Specialist, Vision Service Plan (VSP) (watch the VSP testimonial)
- Building an Effective Creative Operating Model: How the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Developed Their New Creative Operating Model with inMotion ignite presented by Courtney Brown, Creative Projects Manager at Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx (read the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx case study)
- Achieving Stakeholder Buy-In: How We Proved Value and Accelerated Productivity Through Relationship Building presented by Sarah Tinsley, Creative Manager, AAPL and NAPE (read the AAPL case study)
- Designing Your Career Path: A Fireside Chat presented by Robin McLoughlin, Vice President and Director of Partnerships & Sponsorships, InSource, Orion Orbes, Director, Global Brand & Creative Services, Cision, and Russ Summers, CMO, inMotionNow
At-a-glance schedule for Day 2 inMomentum on June 16, 2021
- inMotion ignite + Lytho: Creating the Best Possible Content Outcomes for Your Brand presented by Moniek Hop, Vice President of Product, Lytho and Josh Trauberman, Director of Product, inMotionNow
- Now is the Time to Redesign Your In-House Agency's Org Structure: Unconventional Thinking for Leaner, Responsive Ways of Working presented by Brian Kessman, Head of Business Strategy, inMotionNow and Principal Consultant, Lodestar Agency Consulting
inMotionNow will also staff two virtual booths during the conference. One booth will be the inMoPro Bar, which is an open forum for customers to obtain answers to product related questions with hands on guidance. The second booth will be dedicated to Lytho and provide customers with an opportunity to learn more about this latest addition to the inMotionNow product family.
The full conference schedule, registration and tickets are available online: https://hopin.com/events/inmomentum-2021/
About inMotionNow, Inc.
inMotionNow is a leading provider of marketing resource management solutions for marketing and creative teams. inMotion ignite, the company's flagship product, drives alignment, delivery, and accountability among relevant stakeholders to achieve better content outcomes. The application allows project stakeholders to manage, track, and collaboratively review their projects in a centralized online environment. With a user-friendly interface and dedicated customer experience team, inMotionNow helps creative and marketing teams of every variety automate their workflow and do the work they love. For more information, please visit http://www.inmotionnow.com.
About Lytho
Lytho helps brands communicate with their award-winning DAM solution. Lytho streamlines marketing efforts and saves time creating, searching, sharing, and publishing digital content. Be consistent with the Brand Center. Be efficient with the Digital Asset Manager. Be creative with the Create and Publish functionality. Lytho is the single source from which to manage, create, and publish all marketing content. Thanks to Lytho's templating functionality for presentations, flyers, brochures, and ads, teams can create consistent on-brand content. Lytho's intuitive, AI-powered search allows users to easily find what they are looking for and share securely with people inside and outside their organization.
