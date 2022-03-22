BROCKVILLE, Ontario, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Employment + Education Centre and CSE Consulting are hosting the 2022 Virtual Job Fair with vFairs in order to help job seekers in Ontario on March 24, 2022. This event is aimed at job seekers in all industries and will help employers in hiring and filling vacancies. Interested candidates can register for the job fair on the event home page.
The hosts are making this event virtual to make it accessible for as many people as possible. No matter where anyone is located, they can attend the event online. There will be over 30 employers present at the job fair, with full time, part time, and seasonal positions on offer. So, students looking for summer employment will also find ample opportunities. The event is particularly for generating employment in Brockville, Prescott, and Kemptville.
However, anyone can attend it, and apply for job positions they are eligible for. The virtual setup will be quite easy to navigate for employers and job seekers alike.
Teanne Larocque, Business Services Manager at the Employment + Education Centre, said, "We are thrilled to be able to partner with CSE Consulting in Prescott and Kemptville to put on this virtual hiring event and help our employers fill jobs across Leeds and Grenville. vFairs and Centre for Workforce Development have been supportive and have provided top support to help make this event come together seamlessly. We are looking forward to the fair and hope to see many job seekers attend the event and see the range of different opportunities available in our area."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, added, "Employment generation is a high priority across Ontario and Canada as we emerge from the pandemic. These virtual job fairs have turned out to be an excellent solution to employment issues, regardless of any pandemic issues. They make the whole process simpler for employers and job seekers, so it's good to see more and more of these every day."
Anyone who wants to browse job opportunities at the 2022 Virtual Job can register and visit the event on Mar 24, 2022.
About Employment + Education Centre
The Employment + Education Centre is an organization which promotes employment opportunities and offers people the necessary skills they need to be hired. It not only helps with labor recruitment, but also holds training programs, assists with job searches, and helps with business funding and career decision-making.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
