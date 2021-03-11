LACONIA, N.H., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Enablement Group (TEG), a learning, knowledge management, event and performance support consultancy, is proud to announce its partnership with DREAM Project, a philanthropic organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty and changing destinies in the Dominican Republic by educating one child at a time.
On February 25th, 2021, TEG and DREAM Project launched the successful virtual benefit gala, titled "Sueños 2021: We are Resilient. We are One." With a star-studded presenter list and engaged community dedicated to furthering DREAM's mission to improve the lives of children in the Dominican Republic, expectations were high for a successful Sueños 2021 event. Highlights of the event included presentations from hosts Taye Diggs and illustrator and author Shane Evans, Misty Copeland, Musician Pavel Núñez, Clarissa Molina, amongst others plus awarding actress and singer-songwriter Leslie Grace who was presented the DREAMer of Year award by friend and star of Hamilton, Anthony Ramos. Sponsors for Sueños 2021 included JetBlue, Fast Enterprises, Brugal 1888, ROC Nation/RC22 and Beachwold Residential. A replay of the event can be accessed here.
"The moment we spoke to the directors at DREAM, we knew the opportunity to leverage new technology and deliver an unparalleled online event experience would ease the transition from in-personal galas to 2021's online event," commented Marc McNamara, CEO of TEG. "DREAM brought TEG the vision and we worked together to bring it to life, ultimately raising money to support important learning programs in the Dominican Republic for 2021 and beyond."
"COVID challenged us to think outside the box on how we could transition eight successful years of in-person galas to an online event," added Jonathan Wunderlich, Director of Development of the DREAM Project. "We wanted to capture the same emotion and excitement of being in a star-studded room raising funds for this important cause, and TEG worked with us to capture the emotion and excitement making Sueños 2021 a resounding success."
TEG provided production, design and virtual event services and technology to produce and deliver DREAM's live fundraising event. As a result of the combined efforts, DREAM was able to deliver an event that mimicked the live on-site experience of the gala, ensuring audience engagement and allowing DREAM to exceed their annual 2021 fundraising goals. DREAM will continue to accept donations at this link through 2021 to help support additional programs.
Gina Morales-Taveras, Marketing Manager for the DREAM Project, worked with TEG for several weeks to launch the event and added her perspective at closing: "You and your team did an amazing job putting together our vision. Without you, none of this would have been possible. The environment felt very warm and friendly and you captured the Sueños vibe perfectly. We've gotten a lot of amazing feedback from everyone (executive board to students). People have mentioned that they felt like they were really at the event."
DREAM's virtual benefit took place 100% online and was live streamed over TEG's interactive event management platform. Good company, cocktails, and amazing music all came together once again for this magical night of giving back and celebrating the very best of the Dominican Republic. The event kicked off with exclusive Brugal 1888 Meet and Greets, hosted by DREAM Executive Board Members. These 30-minute toasts were limited to VIP guests and saw engagement and interaction from participants across the globe. The toasts were followed by the main event, Sueños 2021. This year, the celebration was hosted by actor Taye Diggs from All American and illustrator and author Shane Evans. Sueños spotlighted DREAM's groundbreaking programs, award winners and concluded with a performance by the world's only, and DREAM's very own, Bachata Academy. The event raised money for DREAM, with all proceeds going towards #DREAMenCASA, DREAM's response to COVID-19, the online and at home network of programs impacting more than 8,000 Dominican youth in 27 different communities. Funds will directly support programs in response to the Dominican Ministry of Education's announcement that distanced learning will be mandatory for 2020/2021, including DREAM's Early Childhood Education, At Risk Youth and Workforce Development Programs.
To learn more about DREAM Project, please visit the organization's website at https://www.dominicandream.org/. To learn more about The Enablement Group and its learning, knowledge management, event and performance support, please visit https://www.enabletheteam.com.
About The Enablement Group
The Enablement Group (TEG) is a learning, knowledge management, event and performance support company – with a focus on sales readiness, channel preparedness, employee engagement and customer interaction. From strategy to content creation and design, The Enablement Group assists in the programmatic development of a defined system for improving communications, learning and knowledge management. Bringing decades of experience, The Enablement Group's consultants work to align each organization's systems to its people and culture – maximizing results and technology ROI. For more information, please visit http://enabletheteam.com.
Media Contact
Marc McNamara, The Enablement Group, +1 603-520-5281, mmcnamara@enabletheteam.com
Sarah LaLiberte, The Enablement Group, 978-502-8558, slaliberte@enabletheteam.com
SOURCE The Enablement Group