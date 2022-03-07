WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Docket Alarm by Fastcase today announced a major software update that includes analytics for how often federal pleadings and motions are granted, and how long different judges take to rule. These analytics, across every case type in federal courts, for the first time allow lawyers to understand the likelihood of success across broad ranges of pleadings and motions before different judges.
The new release uses technology from Judicata and Fastcase to automatically identify different federal pleadings and motions from the vast Docket Alarm library, comprising more than 600 million briefs, pleadings, motions, orders, and docket sheets. Docket Alarm uses these "Pleading Tags" to create rich timelines, analytics, and insights. No longer will attorneys need to toggle between platforms for legal research, docket tracking, and litigation analytics.
- The new analytics package encompasses more than 11 million "Pleading Tags" across the Federal Judiciary, helping data-driven litigators answer questions such as "How likely is my motion to be granted?" "How long will it take?" "How are the chances different compared to a different district or with a different judge?" Analytics are exportable, embeddable, and filterable by case type, jurisdiction, judge, party and more. Analytics are displayed as interactive graphs, histograms, and tables.
- Accompanying analytics include new search-by-motion and search-by-outcome features, allowing attorneys to quickly find high quality winning motions selected from a list of over 200 hand-picked Pleading Tags, filtered by jurisdiction, case type, and judge. Litigators can now easily discover and find winning motions with the same claims, judges, and parties.
- The case timeline tool quickly and intuitively summarizes and filters cases into an interactive timeline display. This barrier-breaking visualization makes the review of litigation dockets less time-consuming, especially for complex cases with hundreds or thousands of docket entries. Docket Alarm's timeline distills complex cases into a visualization of the most important litigation events, with integrated search and analytics tools.
"We're using analytics and data visualization to make new insights possible," said Docket Alarm Founder and Managing Director Michael Sander. "This package of innovative analytical tools is the latest from our team, connecting the dots between legal research, attorney workflow, and litigation analytics. This is the smarter docket research and workflow software I would have wanted as a data-driven litigator."
Natural language parsing technology — developed at Judicata and acquired by Fastcase in 2020 — analyzes individual docket entries assigning each a "Pleading Tag," one of more than 200 open-data tags hand-picked by experienced litigators and tied to the newly released SALI Open LMSS 2.0 standard. Starting today at Legalweek 2022 in New York, Docket Alarm is debuting the new federal analytics, with plans to expand to state courts next.
Docket Alarm Pleading Tags also power news collection at Law Street Media, Fastcase's legal news division. Law Street Media readers can view integrated Docket Alarm analytics for free, including in their recent article on sanctions risk in litigation: https://lawstreetmedia.com/insights/new-attorney-sanctions-analytics-reveals-litigation-risks/
As part of Fastcase's longstanding commitment to democratize the law, the case timeline feature will be available to all users, including subscribers as well as pay-as-you-go and even free users (for up to 10 views per week). Docket Alarm users with standard monthly accounts will also be able to access search-by-motion features. The new federal analytics package is being offered at an additional cost. All underlying court data, including Pleading Tag metadata, are also available via API.
For more information, visit https://www.docketalarm.com/welcome/pleading-tags or contact sales@docketalarm.com.
Attendees at Legalweek can see an exclusive preview and learn more about the new features by visiting the Fastcase-Docket Alarm booth in the exhibit hall or by visiting https://go.fastcase.com/Beyondresearch.
About Docket Alarm
Docket Alarm is a national leader in docket research and legal analytics. Docket Alarm leverages a library of hundreds of millions of litigation records, as well as unique machine learning and natural language processing tools. The Docket Alarm API gives firms and companies the ability to leverage a giant database of PACER cases, alerting capabilities, and analysis in bulk. Docket Alarm was acquired by Fastcase in January 2018, and continues to be a disruptor in the legal analytics market. Follow Docket Alarm on Twitter @DocketAlarm.
Docket Alarm's expansive coverage includes state courts across 33 states, administrative courts and the entire federal court system via PACER. Docket Alarm also incorporates analytics in the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ("TTAB"). The latest additions and enhancements of features include "Deadline Display" in its Litigation Hub, Federal Appellate Analytics, coverage of every U.S. patent application and prosecution history from the Patent Application Information Retrieval (PAIR) system and all of the underlying documents, a calendaring feature powered by CalendarRules, Clio integrations, and extending analytics platforms through Judicata.
About Fastcase
Fastcase is a comprehensive legal intelligence company, founded in 1999 and based in Washington, D.C. Partnering with the bar associations of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Fastcase serves more than 1.2 million lawyers from around the world. The company provides an innovative research suite of primary law, dockets, treatises, legal blogs, analytics, workflow tools, and legal news. For more information about Fastcase's smarter legal tools, visit the company on Twitter at @Fastcase or visit http://www.fastcase.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Brand Ransom, Fastcase, 202.731.2114, jbrand@brandsolutionsgroup.com
SOURCE Fastcase