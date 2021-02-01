STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Engelbrektsgatan Group (EGLLC) today announced it has entered into an agreement for a minority investment in MONU AB, a Swedish technology company providing an open banking distribution platform for fixed income products. In connection with the investment, Adam Lewis, CEO and Founder of EGLLC, will provide support to the MONU team.
"We are excited to be a shareholder in MONU AB, a powerful FINTECH company unlocking the potential in open banking, with a unique approach to broadening the access to and comparative performance of savings and fixed-income products to consumers." said Mr. Lewis. "MONU's focus on delivering transparency and efficiency to consumers in managing and enhancing their savings across the region's banks and products delivers great ROI, and is a core focus for us. We look forward to working closely with MONU's Board and management team as they pursue their strategic growth objectives."
"Adam's reputation, strategic insights, and operational acumen will be a welcome addition to our journey," said MONUs' CEO Lars Rutegård. "Adam will join a talented and dedicated team of investors, advisors and board members assisting us, and brings a valuable perspective as we continue to scale our service and offering portfolio."
About EGLLC:
The Engelbrektsgatan Group is a private Delaware-registered company, which focuses on early-stage investments in AI, IoT, Fintech, and related technologies. http://www.engelbrektsgatangroup.com
About MONU AB:
MONU is a Swedish technology company that provides a unique bridge between product banks and savers, increasing consumer engagement & saving, liquidity, and efficiency in profoundly cost-effective ways. MONU unlocks the potential of Open Banking. http://www.monu.se
