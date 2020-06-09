CINCINNATI, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource, the region's leading business technology solutions provider, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Enquirer. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."
"When I'm asked what makes Prosource special, I always give the same answer: our team. I firmly believe that we are the best at what we do because of our people and the unique, customer-centered culture we have built," said Brad Cates, President & CEO of Prosource. "The Top Workplaces Award is a true honor—it means that we are successfully bringing to life our values and our commitment to our customers, our community, and our team. Even in challenging times, our engaged team and strong culture have proven to be an unstoppable force, and I'm so proud of the attitude, effort, and energy they bring to Prosource every day."
About Prosource
As a trusted technology partner, Prosource has helped businesses of all sizes optimize processes, reduce costs, and enhance their bottom lines for more than 35 years—all with an unmatched customer experience. From managed IT, cybersecurity, and digital transformation solutions to top-tier office and production equipment and managed print services, Prosource delivers powerful solutions to help organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage and become more efficient, effective, and competitive.
With an established headquarters in Cincinnati, depth and breadth of expertise, products, and services through the Midwest, and worldwide backing from our manufacturers, Prosource provides personal service and support while leading the way in the region in business technology. For more information, visit www.totalprosource.com.
About Energage
Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit energage.com.
