SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensight, the leading life, annuity and LTC digital sales acceleration platform for insurance carriers, distributors and financial professionals, today announced a new partnership with F&G, a leading provider of annuities and life insurance. The move brings one of F&G's exclusive fixed indexed universal life (FIUL) products onto Ensight's market leading insurance marketplace for national distributors, fintech firms, broker dealers, IMOs, BGAs, RIAs and thousands of financial professionals.
F&G Pathsetter® will be initially available on the Ensight platform for a select group of partner distributors, before a wider roll-out across the Ensight distribution base.
F&G Pathsetter is designed to help clients with customized solutions as they make their way toward and through retirement. The product is available exam free1 through age 50 and through $1,000,000 in coverage and also provides additional peace of mind if the unexpected happens with accelerated death benefits for defined critical, chronic and terminal illnesses. In addition, F&G Pathsetter features strong accumulation potential using competitive index crediting options and an account value enhancement on select index crediting options along with F&G's performance driven variable loan rate.
"F&G is proud to partner with Ensight to bring our most popular FIUL product to the Ensight Marketplace Platform," said Steve Sanders, SVP Life Distribution at F&G. "Pathsetter is a great choice when you're looking to provide your clients with a modern, competitive product that provides significant value back to the policyholder."
Ensight's rapidly growing distribution community, which now includes over 500 leading life and annuity distributors and thousands of financial professionals, can now seamlessly access and illustrate F&G Pathsetter on Ensight, as well as walk clients through the unique benefits of F&G products with Ensight's modern "digital presentation" experience. With the shift to remote wholesaling and sales engagements over virtual meetings, Ensight's interactive presentation experience enables F&G distributors to meet the demands of today's hybrid environment, and tomorrow's rapidly emerging ways of working for millennial advisors.
"The Ensight distribution community has been highly anticipating the arrival of F&G , and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Ensight marketplace," said Bill Unrue, CEO of Ensight. "F&G is one of the fastest growing life and annuity insurance carriers in the United States today. Given F&G's product innovation focus and leadership, we are thrilled to be partnering with an emerging market leader over the next decade."
About Ensight™
Ensight™ is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 500 Life and Annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.
To learn more about Ensight, visit https://www.ensightcloud.com/
About F&G
F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.
"F&G" is the marketing name for Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company issuing insurance in the United States outside of New York. Life insurance and annuities issued by Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company, Des Moines, IA.
Contact the Internal Life Sales Team at Life.Sales@fglife.com or 800.357.8734.
