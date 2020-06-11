PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the culmination of the enterprise data cloud vision with the premiere of Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud (CDP Private Cloud). CDP Private Cloud is built for hybrid cloud, seamlessly connecting on-premises environments to public clouds with consistent, built-in security and governance.
The enterprise data cloud delivers powerful, self-service analytics across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, delivering value from the Edge to AI. With the ability to fully implement the enterprise data cloud vision, IT can say yes to any analytic function on any cloud, enabling the speed and agility the business wants with the security and governance it demands.
"It has never been clearer that every enterprise needs to be a data-driven business and the data platform at its foundation must be agile, fast and efficient with a full range of capabilities from the Edge to AI," said Mick Hollison, chief marketing officer, Cloudera. "The launch today of CDP Private Cloud is the culmination of the vision for an enterprise data cloud that allows businesses to navigate complex data processes across multiple clouds, manage data governance, and enable multi-function analytics, regardless of where the data resides."
"Next-generation data analytics platforms will be fueled by an enterprise data cloud built on the back of cloud-native infrastructure like Kubernetes," said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. "As the preferred container solution for CDP Private Cloud, we look forward to delivering Red Hat OpenShift as the enterprise Kubernetes foundation for on-premise deployments of a data platform that can help transform data into clearer and more actionable enterprise insights."
CDP Private Cloud, built on Red Hat OpenShift, completes the vision of an enterprise data cloud with a powerful hybrid architecture, powered by Kubernetes, that separates compute and storage for greater agility, ease of use, and more efficient use of private and public cloud infrastructure. Together, Red Hat OpenShift and CDP Private Cloud help create an essential hybrid, multi-cloud data architecture, enabling teams to rapidly onboard mission-critical applications and run them anywhere, without disrupting existing ones. Companies can now collect, enrich, report, serve and model enterprise data for any business use case in any cloud.
"Now is the time for IT leaders to choose a data architecture for the next decade and break free from the limitations of legacy data cloud and point provider architectures," said Arun Murthy, chief product officer, Cloudera. "CDP Private Cloud, running on Red Hat OpenShift, modernizes data platforms leveraging decoupled storage and compute with containers and Kubernetes to accelerate time value by 10x and ensures critical workloads meet their SLAs, realizing the vision of the enterprise data cloud."
CDP Private Cloud extends cloud-native speed, scale and economics for the connected data lifecycle, enabling IT to say yes to the business:
- Easily deliver data analytics and machine learning services, up to 10x faster than traditional data management solutions and cloud services to react faster to changing business requirements and eliminate the risks of shadow IT.
- Meet the exponential demand for data analytics and machine learning services, with a Petabyte-scale hybrid data architecture that can flex to use private and public clouds, delivering faster time to value and supporting critical workloads at scale.
- Optimize and share compute infrastructure across the data lifecycle – streaming, engineering, warehousing and machine learning – increasing efficiency and lowering cost by reducing compute infrastructure requirements for data analytics and eliminating needless data replication.
- Ensure security and governance policies are easily and consistently enforced across hybrid and multi-cloud cloud deployments to reduce the risk of regulatory compliance issues and the resulting fines.
- Invest in a platform powered by open source, ensuring continual, rapid innovation to address evolving business requirements today and tomorrow.
Availability
CDP Private Cloud is in tech preview for select customers and is expected to be generally available later this summer.
About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at Cloudera.com.
Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.