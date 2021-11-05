LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thread in Motion, an industry-leading wearable IIoT manufacturer, helps logistics firms cut picking, sorting, goods receiving operations' time in half with its smart glove Glogi. Unlike traditional solutions, Glogi does not interfere with the way workers execute their tasks, or push them out of their comfort zones.
The wearable technology, fed by industry 5.0 tenets, is designed to adapt to warehouse workers' needs and solve their problems effectively. Its lightweight—35grams—and ergonomic design relieves workers from the fatigue that usually comes after carrying traditional 600 grams handheld terminals during hours-long shifts, minimizing efficiency loss and the costs that come with it.
Glogi's conductive yarn technology and hands-free usage grant freedom and flexibility to workers, allowing it to single-handedly reduce scanning-related operations' time by half, saving 4 out of 8 seconds each time. In addition to that, it offers a multilayer feedback mechanism that alerts the workers when a mistake occurs. The haptic, optic, and acoustic feedback system reduces human error down to almost 0%, as well as the costs associated with.
Glogi is the smallest device with an embedded keypad and display that's capable of working over Wi-Fi. The all-in-one technology solves connectivity problems that rise in most logistics operations and can last for up to 10-hours on a single charge.
Employers often face a trade-off between employee happiness and productivity, but smart wearables like Glogi, which are in keeping with the spirit of industry 5.0, offload the burden from warehouse workers to assisting technologies that make workers' lives easier. As a result, employers get to boost productivity, save time and money without sacrificing employee morale and health.
Kadir Demircioglu, the CEO of the company explains how they developed their technology:
"We've been in the field gathering information from warehouse workers for over 5 years now, helping us pinpoint what to focus on when designing our products. Soon after our first couple of visits, we've come to the conclusion that without happy workers, no one can have sustainable growth. And from that point on, we fed our design and manufacturing processes with data from the field, and continuously worked on making our products more human-friendly."
Founded in 2016, TIM is an IIoT wearables manufacturer serving in over 13 countries and different industries like Manufacturing, Retail, Aviation, Home Appliances, focusing especially on optimizing processes in the Automotive and Logistics industries.
