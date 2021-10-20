FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Esports Combine™ 2021, wrapped up its annual esports conference with an incredible number of attendees surpassing expectations. The Combine saw gamers participating in skills challenges, industry professionals speaking on panels, and several participants earning collegiate esports scholarships.
The event by Indiana Esports Development LLC, a partnership between Harena Data Inc and Indiana Sports Corp pulled in more than 14,000 virtual attendees, which includes 1,350 gamers competing for esports scholarships, 160 universities attending, and students from 450 high schools. Last year the Combine was responsible for the granting of over 500 scholarships.
"The Combine is a glimpse into the vast potential esports has and what millions of gamers in the world are capable of," said Bill Dever, President of Indiana Esports Development. "The event was a massive success by every metric and an even bigger accomplishment for the industry as a whole. This is just the beginning for esports. It's only going up from here."
The Combine serves as a celebration of esports and its ever-increasing place in the academic world and will help players receive varsity team offers and scholarships from colleges and universities throughout North America. This year, Ball State University was brought in as partner and their team lead by Dan Marino facilitated the lionshare of the pre-Combine and Combine Tournament play.
