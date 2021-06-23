SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plainsight, previously Sixgill LLC, today introduced its new name, brand and position as a proven leader in faster, easier vision AI for enterprise customers across vertical markets. The evolution of the Plainsight brand is another milestone in the company's history of growth and innovation, marking its position as the leader in vision AI solutions with its streamlined platform, partnerships with leading global technology partners, and successful deployments with the most sought-after startups and recognized Fortune 500 businesses.
Organizations pursuing business and digital transformation initiatives look to AI to improve and automate their everyday tasks as well as their most data-intensive and complex processes. Many organizations struggle with deployments due to development delays, machine learning and data science hiring challenges, inaccurate output, a lack of integration with existing infrastructure, complexity, difficulty of use, and high cost. By eliminating these barriers, Plainsight is establishing a track record of success, undergoing rapid growth, acquiring ground-breaking partnerships and a fast-growing client roster.
"We have been quietly innovating, growing, and acquiring world-class clients—making faster, easier vision AI a reality for businesses across vertical markets," said Carlos Anchia, CEO of Plainsight. "Now as Plainsight, we have established ourselves as a power player delivering production-ready vision AI solutions. Industry leaders have recognized Plainsight for solving problems where others have failed, and for helping customers see and activate the potential of their data through smart, simple, and effective use of vision AI."
Plainsight brings vision AI innovation to markets including automotive, agriculture, healthcare, supply chain, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, consumer and CPG, construction, transportation, government, and more. Customers rely on Plainsight and its end-to-end, low-code platform to accelerate vision AI solutions development in a manner that is complete, accurate and accessible to non-technical business leaders.
"We live in a world saturated with images and videos—more than 3.2 billion images and 720,000 hours of video are created daily," said Carlos Anchia, CEO of Plainsight. "This explosive growth of visual data has increased demand for computer vision, a form of AI that enables computers to "see" the world the way people do, but with unblinking consistency, greater accuracy and context. Businesses that are successfully implementing a computer vision solution such as vision AI have a huge competitive advantage."
Recognizing the need to evolve the brand to keep pace with company growth and success with partners and customers, the company identified Plainsight as the ideal name to reflect its focus on delivering successful vision AI, bringing actionable and accurate insights across diverse use cases, and for helping customers gain competitive advantages through vision AI.
"Our new brand directly aligns with our guiding principles for simplifying the complexities of AI so entire enterprise teams can benefit," said Elizabeth Spears, Chief Product Officer at Plainsight. "Not only does the name Plainsight accurately signify the company, product, and customer value propositions, it represents this turning point in the AI industry." Added Spears, "With Plainsight, everyone on every team gets faster, easier access to the power of vision AI insights."
Plainsight streamlines vision AI for enterprises with new ways to analyze, share and benefit from valuable visual information. Solving problems where others have failed, Plainsight helps the world's most innovative customers realize the potential of their data through smart, easy to use, effective solutions. Our intuitive, low-code platform gives every team across organizations the ability to build, manage, and operationalize solutions. With actionable insights and unblinking accuracy, Plainsight powers enterprise-ready applications to automate processes, mitigate risk, enhance product portfolios, and increase revenue opportunities. For more information, visit plainsight.ai.
