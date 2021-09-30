ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exception Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that The Exception Realty, a powerhouse boutique real estate firm that tailors service to each client, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Andrea Florez is a motivational leader and the founder of The Exception Realty. Florez started in the construction industry in 2003, when she founded a company with her husband. Compounding this related work history, Florez's experience of buying her first home inspired her to become a real estate agent in 2011. She has since fostered a passion for guiding and encouraging others to achieve the dream of homeownership, and has enhanced her service excellence with an e-PRO® certification and a Military Relocation Professional designation.
The Exception Realty serves buyers and sellers of all backgrounds in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties, centering on Citrus Heights, Granite Bay, Orangevale Rocklin, and Roseville. Regardless of clients' goals, the team focuses on providing individualized support to each of its clients. As a result, The Exception Realty agents ensure their clients feel informed, confident, and comfortable at each step of every transaction.
Partnering with Side will ensure The Exception Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The Exception Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The Exception Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At The Exception Realty, we are reinventing and streamlining client support," said Florez. "Technology and social media offer us more opportunities to customize our services for each client and exponentially expand the reach of our marketing efforts. This makes Side a natural partner for us, and we will benefit from its state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About The Exception Realty
The Exception Realty is a full-service real estate firm serving the California counties of Placer and Sacramento. Because it nurtures a diverse clientele — including first-time and move-up buyers, relocating military personnel, and empty nesters — the team provides custom services to each buyer and seller. The Exception Realty agents listen to each client, are compassionate about their needs and concerns, and help them make educated decisions without stress. In the process, they strive to create lifelong relationships. For more information, visit http://www.theexceptionrealty.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
