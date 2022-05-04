The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search Jannies Burlingame, Chief Financial Officer, Aptera Motors was selected for the Winter 2022 EWA Cohort and was recently honored with San Diego Business Journal's CFO of the Year for Small Private Company.
LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search Jannies Burlingame, Chief Financial Officer, Aptera Motors was selected for the Winter 2022 EWA Cohort and was recently honored with San Diego Business Journal's CFO of the Year for Small Private Company.
Jannies Burlingame serves as Chief Financial Officer at Aptera Motors and is the founder and Principal Consultant for SS&B Global, specializing in delivering business solutions to Fortune 1000 Companies in the areas of risk and audit advisory. Throughout her more than 20-year tenure, she has worked in multiple industries, which include Banking, Government, High- Technology, Telecommunications, Entertainment, either as a leader or key member of audit engagement teams.
Her consulting has taken her around the world, where she successfully completed multilingual audit engagements in both Chinese and German relating to Sarbanes-Oxley and COSO compliance. She also conducted nearly a thousand hours in training courses for global corporations on audit methodology, risk management, Sarbanes-Oxley, and J-SOX.
"First, we'd like to congratulate Jannies on being awarded CFO of the Year for Small Private Company! When one of our network members succeeds, we all do," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "She brings energy, passion and three languages to the table! We know she will thrive with EWA and look forward to this journey with her," added Larraine.
"Jannies is truly an asset to Aptera's success. Her tenure and expertise across global industries has proven to be a crucial element in our growth as we look to go public. We're very proud of Jannies and are thrilled she is receiving this recognition," said co-CEO, Chris Antony.
Jannies is an experienced speaker on the topics of Emotional and Cultural Intelligence. Ms. Burlingame is passionate about educating fellow auditors on how to develop their emotional intelligence skills to become more valuable team members and leaders.
Aptera Motors delivers the world's most technologically advanced solar electric vehicles (sEVs), made possible by breakthroughs in battery efficiency, aerodynamics, material science, and manufacturing. A lightweight three-wheeler, Aptera is the first in a series of eco-friendly vehicles that will be offered for consumer and commercial use. It has the longest range of any production vehicle with 1,000 miles per charge and the ability to travel up to 40 miles a day on free power from its integrated solar panels. With only six key structural parts, Aptera's unique body shape allows it to slip through the air using far less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today. Learn more and join over 18,000 Aptera reservation holders at http://www.aptera.us.
The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, high level Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance. Learn more at http://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com
