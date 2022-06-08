The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search and intensive interview process, Shannon Leininger, President, Cisco Canada, was invited to join the Winter 2022 EWA Cohort.
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search and intensive interview process, Shannon Leininger, President, Cisco Canada, was invited to join the Winter 2022 EWA Cohort.
Shannon Leininger serves as the president at Cisco Canada, where she is proud to lead a diverse and innovative organization that consistently ranks among Cisco's top markets globally, and acts as a proving ground for some of the company's most advanced and leading-edge technologies. Leininger oversees all facets of Cisco Canada's business including sales operations, engineering, services, finance and marketing, and is passionate about developing technology infrastructure and building digital skills capacity throughout Canada to enhance Canada's economic resilience, growth and competitiveness.
Leininger is passionate about helping customers overcome mission-critical challenges and accelerate their digital strategies to enable success in today's rapidly changing world. Throughout her career, she has also played an active role in inclusion and diversity initiatives, leveraging her platform and her leadership to enact systemic changes and improvements, and is a true champion of Cisco's purpose to power an inclusive future for all.
"We are delighted to have Shannon join EWA! She is a motivator and well accomplished leader. She is heavily involved in Cisco's Inclusive Communities networks and diversity initiatives, which has a natural synergy with the mission of EWA," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "We know Shannon will not only fit well with our network of women, but will provide a valuable perspective," added Larraine.
"Shannon will be an incredible addition to the EWA Winter 2022 Cohort. She has a unique ability to lead and inspire teams and leave a meaningful impact in every part of the business she touches," said Jeff Sharritts, EVP and Chief Customer and Partner Officer at Cisco. "I look forward to seeing the contributions Shannon will make to the EWA community."
Leininger currently serves as the Executive Sponsor for PRIDE LGBTQ+ & Allies Canada, a Cisco inclusive community dedicated to ensuring LGBTQ+ employees can bring their whole selves to work, be well and excel, and be part of a supportive and socially responsible community. She previously served as the Executive Sponsor for Women of Cisco Canada, and for Cisco's Americas Inclusion & Collaboration Initiative, which works to design, deliver and implement inclusive workforce practices in how we hire, develop and engage the full spectrum of talent diversity at Cisco.
The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) is an invitation only mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each Awardee to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at http://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com
