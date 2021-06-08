LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA, Los Angeles CA) today announced that, after interviews with multiple candidates, Reyana Casey, JLL, has been inducted into the Spring 2021 Exceptional Women Awardee Cohort.
"Reyana has the strategic vision, relationship management experience, and superb customer orientation to rise even farther as a leader, " commented Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of The
Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation. "As a key partner for a Premier Biopharmaceutical Company at JLL, she is embedded in their needs and culture and ever attentive to improving the JLL relationship with them globally. She is unique in her experience, and adds great value to our EWA leaders."
"JLL is proud to partner with the EWA program to achieve our purpose of shaping an equitable, inclusive and diverse workplace. Reyana embodies the qualities of leadership, empathy, collaboration and courage, and we are confident she will benefit tremendously from the program, and share those learnings across JLL." Sanjay Rishi, Americas CEO, JLL Corporate Solutions.
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.
Learn more at https://www.us.jll.com/ and for more information on JLL Life Sciences, please visit: https://www.us.jll.com/en/industries/life-sciences.
The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, upper-career Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance. Learn more at http://www.ExceptionalWomenAwardees.com.
