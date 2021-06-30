HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MANINAM, the California-based tech company that specializes in developing Fast Charging electronic solutions, is turning heads with its M113 Pioneer PPS car charger.

In 2019, MANINAM brought their super-fast charging Turbotive Technology() to cars with the M113 - the Pioneer PPS car charger. It features Samsung's super-fast charging 2.0 protocol to meet devices such as Samsung S21, S20 and Note 10 plus specs.

MANINAM's founder - a car enthusiast and automotive engineer with years of experience in automotive companies like Fiat Chrysler and Renault - uses turbochargers and jet engines as an analogy for the incredible charging power of the M113 model.

He's not wrong! The M113 is one of the most efficient and fast-charging car chargers on the market today. In a world where car chargers are frustratingly inefficient, it is revolutionizing the market.

Turbotive Technology Completely Charges Phones On A Daily Commute

MANINAM launched the USB C Super Fast Car Charger M113 as one of their early products equipped with Turbotive Technology. Using its innovative fast-charging technology, the M113 can charge a Samsung S20-S21 from 0% to 100% power in 45 minutes and from 0% to 50% in only 20.

The MANINAM M113 continues to be a top seller - beating other products in super-fast charging and saving people's phone battery life on road trips.

The M113 Showcases Charging Versatility

Not only does the MANINAM M113 meet Samsung's super-fast charging 2.0 protocol, but it also features universal compatibility across today's most popular devices:

  • Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung Note 10 Plus
  • Samsung Note 20 Plus
  • Apple iPhone 12
  • Apple MacBook Pro

MANINAM's Products Come With A Lifetime Guarantee

Best of all, the M113 - and all other MANINAM products - come with a lifetime warranty. Should the M113 malfunction or quit charging with super-fast speed, MANINAM offers a replacement charger.

Along with their outstanding customer support (featuring real-life people!), consumers will love the entire MANINAM experience and become a customer for life.

The Turbotive Technology()-powered M113 car charger is a device that must be seen to be believed. Pick up the M113 today online and discover why over 1,300 customers have already left 5-star reviews for the M113 charger.

Contact:

Mani Fasihozaman

7148203800

313291@emil4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fastest-usb-c-car-charger-turbotivetechnology-equipped-m113-maninam-301322026.html

SOURCE MANINAM

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.