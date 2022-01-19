NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 70% of diners said that they decided not to visit an establishment due to issues with the website. As adaptations to modern technological trends are a strong indicator of a business thriving, web design companies now frequently specialize in developing websites that cater to specific industries, leading to an increased turnover.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the latest features restaurants shouldn't miss out on when optimizing or creating their websites.
1) VOICE ASSISTANCE, CHATBOT, AND CRM SOFTWARE
According to Gaurav Bhardwaj, founder of WebSplash Digital, a restaurant website should make use of new technologies that improve processes for both the business and the customers.
"Restaurants should enable Voice Assistance for a seamless experience," said Bhardwaj. "[...along with an] interactive chatbot system for a personalized experience and a robust CRM software for better marketing automation on their online platforms."
2) ONLINE RESERVATION AND ORDERS
As per Meghna Kathotia, marketing director at Nico Digital, aside from including the basics such as the menu, location and operating hours, a restaurant's website should also include an online ordering system, especially in the case of fast-food chains.
"A restaurant's website must include basic info about the cuisine, menu, history, location and working hours," said Kathotia. "An online reservation system is also helpful. Online ordering for takeaway is suggested for QSRs but not for experiential/artisanal restaurants."
