NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this year, CAPEX.com, the official trading partner of Juventus, launched an engagement campaign allowing fans to share their passion for the Italian club via a simple short video, text message or image. According to CAPEX.com officials, the initiative proved very popular, with numerous messages embracing Juventus from all over the world.
The campaign is soon to be finalized – culminating with several lucky fans having their affectionate messages featured on the stadium's big screen. Juventinos can show their love for the team until the end of the 2020-2021 season on capex.com/juventus, cheering for their favorite players.
Octavian Patrascu, CEO of the group that operates CAPEX.com:
"We are thrilled that the engagement strategy organized in collaboration with Juventus had enormous success. We know that people find it increasingly difficult to be closer to their favourite team, and perhaps that's why our initiative turned out to be a breath of fresh air for them. A message for Juventus fans: we won't stop here - get ready for more exciting competitions, events, and surprises, always keeping you engaged and tuned to your favourite Squadra!"
About CAPEX.com
CAPEX.com is a leading global trading platform providing its users with the expert insights, tools, and resources necessary to make markets accessible to a worldwide audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage.
Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com holds operating licenses from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa.
