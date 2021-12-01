SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerTrade, the most sophisticated crypto options trading platform, announces Power Protocol, also known as Power Pro, a decentralized options derivatives protocol with an unmatched set of features, including span portfolio margin across options, perps, futures, and spot products, multi-collateral USD-contracts, sophisticated derivatives trading tools, and an innovative structured product protocol, all in a decentralized manner.
Bringing together these powerful offerings into a decentralized protocol enables PowerTrade to make its existing first-to-market options-focused derivatives platform fully decentralized. Power Pro enables decentralized clearing, settlement, and noncustodial funding and withdrawal, with all trades cleared and settled on-chain and backed by a fully decentralized, non-custodial protocol. Because the exchange does not custody user funds, which are managed by the Power Protocol, users are able to simply connect their web3 wallet to begin trading.
Given many crypto exchanges—especially decentralized crypto exchanges—are not designed to support the complexity of derivatives trading, the crypto derivatives market has been underserved until now. PowerTrade is specifically designed to support a full suite of complex derivatives trading, financial instruments otherwise reserved for professional traders associated with exchanges like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), enabling professional and retail traders to maximize ROI through an easy-to-use interface that aims to provide better prices at higher volumes with less capital, all with full decentralization with the launch of Power Pro.
Tom Howard, Business Development & Growth at PowerTrade, expressed, "As everyone knows, volatility and crypto go hand in hand, as is the same with decentralization and crypto. Crypto derivatives trading can be used by both professional and retail traders to hedge against their crypto-asset of choice, be it BTC, ETH, and soon other assets. Derivatives trading is the best for hedging and people deserve the best. We're very proud to reach this milestone and make these otherwise inaccessible financial instruments widely accessible in a truly decentralized fashion because that means both equal opportunity for all and growth within the crypto industry."
