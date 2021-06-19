CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the nation prepares to celebrate Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the first time, a new frontier for diversity in tech is opening for exploration. Fortune 500 Senior Software Engineer Mardochee "Mardix" Macxis is launching BlackDevHub.io, the first Black social and job matching network built on blockchain technology.
BlackDevHub.io offers Black and African American people in tech and hiring organizations who want to hire them a decentralized platform to build community, share job opportunities and create new applications in a free space limited only by its users' ambitions.
BlackDevHub.io exists to solve a real problem plaguing the tech industry: lack of diversity. Despite historic interest in racial equity and inclusion at all levels of society, Black representation in tech remains low. At leading tech companies like Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter, Black people make up just 3–6% of employees. And it's not for lack of desire — Black people are interested in tech, and tech companies are interested in hiring them. They just don't always know how to find each other.
"I created BlackDevHub.io to level the playing field and bridge the gap between Black talent and employers. BlackDevHub.io splits the power evenly between Black talent and the companies who want to hire them, providing opportunity-seekers a growth-minded community and hiring managers a secure, streamlined platform to list positions and connect with incredible talent they may have otherwise missed. We can't wait to see what our users accomplish on BlackDevHub.io."
BlackDevHub.io also makes it easier for organizations committed to diversity to showcase their efforts to the world. With its blockchain-verified Diversity Index, BlackDevHub.io ranks Fortune 500 companies for diversity in tech hires. And with corporate profile verification, community members can easily identify and connect with organizations committed to promoting greater inclusion.
About BlackDevHub.io
BlackDevHub.io exists to advance the positions of Black and African American people in tech, leveraging the power of community and blockchain technology to share and create new opportunities, ideas and innovations. Together, we're changing the face of tech.
