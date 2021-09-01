SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCDEX, the first fully-permissionless decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading perpetual contracts, launches V3 on Arbitrum, a layer-2 scaling solution built on Ethereum. Perpetual contracts are one of the most popular derivatives, as they have no expiration date, support margin trading, and the prices are soft-pegged to index prices.
MCDEX's perpetual contract trading platform is known for being fully-permissionless, highly capital-efficient, and offering top market liquidity with up to 25x leverage. By deploying on Arbitrum, MCDEX saves up to 100x the gas fees and speeds up confirmation times, creating a UX on par with centralized exchanges.
"We are very pleased to bring the world the ability to trade perpetual contracts permissionlessly for the first time in history," expressed Jean Miao, Co-Founder of MCDEX. "In the true spirit of decentralization, all MCDEX transactions occur on-chain. Beyond digital assets, MCDEX also enables real-world markets, including stocks and commodities."
MCDEX has designed an AMM especially for perpetual contract trading that is able to reach 1000x Uniswap's constant product formula for capital efficiency. Furthermore, anyone can create their own perpetual contract market with the price feed of the underlying asset and choose any ERC20 as collateral on MCDEX V3.
Liquidity mining and transaction mining will be coming soon after launch. Users will be able to generate MCB rewards by adding liquidity to the pool and trading. Visit this link for more info: https://app.mcdex.io/farm/
About MCDEX
