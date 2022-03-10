BRAMPTON, Ontario, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Festival of Literary Diversity (FOLD), Canada's first festival for diverse authors and storytellers, announced today that its May festival will run from May 1-7, 2022. Registration for the event will open Tuesday, March 22nd through the event website.
While the majority of events will take place in an innovative virtual platform, a few select events will be offered in person at Brampton's Rose Theatre.
In addition to a state-of-the-art virtual space, FOLD will be the first literary festival in Canada to use a mobile app to access virtual content. Like the platform, the app will allow users to access panel discussions and interviews with over 40 storytellers from Canada and around the world – discussions that will focus on timely and important conversations on self-care, family dynamics, and the power of art.
In addition to panels, workshops and interviews, the virtual space will include a virtual exhibit hall featuring over 20 vendors from community and publishing-based organizations who will be available to field questions on unique opportunities for readers, writers, and educators.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to continue to innovate in the virtual space. While in-person events allow us to showcase the City of Brampton, our mobile app and our virtual platform allow us to connect with readers from around the world. It's an exciting opportunity for the FOLD and for our authors, sponsors and vendors!" – FOLD Executive Director, Jael Richardson
This is the FOLD's second year hosting their event through vFairs. The 2021 Festival of Literary Diversity welcomed 4600 attendees from around the world and the events platform offered a new realm of user experience, allowing attendees to engage in community in a way that the FOLD is known for throughout Canada. This year's festival will comprise a mix of virtual events which will be available through the vFairs platform and mobile application, as well as a select few in-person events which will be held at Brampton's Rose Theatre and live streamed.
"We are so happy to once again be the events platform of choice for the FOLD," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "For the second year in a row, this event will help book lovers and writers convene and discuss important issues in the literary community, as well as showcase some amazing works by Canadian and international authors. We are so happy to offer a space where people can connect in such a meaningful way."
Ticket pricing will vary. To learn more about the event, please visit the FOLD's event site here.
About The FOLD Foundation
The FOLD Foundation is a registered Canadian charity that celebrates underrepresented and marginalized authors and storytellers from Canada and around the world through two annual festivals–the May Festival of Literary Diversity and the November FOLD Kids Book Fest–as well as through a number of literary programming initiatives held throughout the year.
